5 WRs the Rams Can Target Post Combine & to Replace Allen Robinson

Time to start thinking about who’ll replace Allen Robinson on the Los Angeles Rams.

With “A-Rob” heading towards a trade per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero on Monday, March 6, plus with the NFL Scouting Combine wrapped up, wide receiver could now become a high need for the Rams once April 28 rolls around for the NFL Draft. And with the crop of talent representing the 2023 class, the Rams and the offense Sean McVay has in place have some options here especially to prevent themselves from breaking the bank via free agency.

Sure, given the Rams’ past free agency nature, they could still turn to the free agent market to fill the spot Robinson will bequeath (former Rams Odell Beckham and Robert Woods are out there and can sign anywhere effective March 15). But these five wideouts based off film study, combine performance and overall potential fit in this offense can now be worth the look on the Rams’ end:

Jonathan Mingo, Ole Miss

Say the Rams want to give using a big receiver one more try. But go younger. The 6-foot-2, 220-pound Mingo has to be the best option here.

He’s got the chiseled frame that makes him look like a younger version of past Rebels legend DK Metcalf. But he’s a crisp route runner at that size and fundamentally sound. He’s also a willing blocker — perfect for this offense.

Mingo turned in a 4.46 time in the 40-yard dash and leaped to a 39’5″ vertical in Indianapolis. He’s been compared to three-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 47 winner Anquan Boldin by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein.

Jalen Moreno-Cropper, Fresno State

If the Rams pivot back to a smaller but faster option, plus resort to whoever played for a past producer of NFL talent, then Moreno-Cropper is the guy.

The Fresno State star boosted his stock by blazing his 40 in 4.40, tying him for fifth among wideouts. His releases and run-after-catch ability, however, adds to the intrigue in the Rams offense. While he made several highlight plays in the Bulldog uniform, this explosive YAC play proves his NFL belonging when he beats not one, but five different Connecticut defenders in front of him to the end zone.

It should also help the Rams knowing Moreno-Cropper came from Jeff Tedford — the same head coach who turned Keenan Allen, Marvin Jones and DeSean Jackson into NFL WRs and recently helped get KeeSean Johnson to shatter Fresno State records.

Marvin Mims, Oklahoma

Hard to call an Oklahoma receiver underrated. But Mims is widely considered that compared to past OU great CeeDee Lamb — and hasn’t been listed as a top five WR for this class.

Perfect for the Rams to capitalize if he’s around the third round or lower. Mims is a long strider who’s speed appears to build the more steps he takes. He’s smooth with his releases and knows how to adjust on long balls.

Even more impressive outside of his 4.38 time in the 40, the 5-foot-11, 183-pounder jumped to 39’5″ in the vertical.

Nathaniel ‘Tank’ Dell, Houston

Dell is a “touchdown-making machine” known for scoring 14 touchdowns in his final nine games in a Houston uniform.

Part of it is because Dell knows how to separate himself from defenders off his speed especially coming out of his breaks. He’s also got a dangerous return man background.

Dell, however, appears to be more of a replacement for unrestricted free agent Brandon Powell, especially given his diminutive 5-foot-8, 165-pound frame. Although, he executed his version of a Cooper Kupp “flat China” route before. Still, his history or torching defenses and scoring multiple touchdowns (produced six games of scoring two touchdowns last season) puts him as a potential receiver addition.

Michael Wilson, Stanford

Wilson may be worth a later round find in Day 3 if the Rams opt to use the draft to fill other needed areas such as offensive line and edge rusher.

The Cardinal wideout isn’t a blazer (ran a 4.58 in Indy). However, he’s capable of creating an early gap between he and his corner with his strides but after the catch is where he excels — as his 6-foot-2, 213-pound frame proved to be a handful for defenders to bring down. He’s also got an attitude teams should love and has been a captain, proving his leadership qualities.

There’s also this: Wilson grew up in nearby Simi Valley. Would be a local get for L.A.