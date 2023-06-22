Rams Contract Details Emerge for Rookie Passer Stetson Bennett

The Los Angeles Rams have officially locked in their rookie passer.

While the team unveiled Stetson Bennett being one of two members of the 2023 draft class signing their rookie contract, the details of his first NFL deal emerged on Thursday, June 22.

When Bennett’s Deal Ends & How Much He’ll Make

Per Over the Cap, here’s what the fourth round selection Bennett will have through his first deal:

Contract value: Bennett will earn a total of $4,539,132 across four seasons in the league. Annually, Bennett will make $1,134,783 per season with the Rams.

Fully guaranteed money: Bennett will make $699,132 in that category.

Signing Bonus: Bennett has a $699,140 earning there.

Salary cap charge and cash payout: Both will be $750,000.

Base salary: Bennett’s salary ahead of the 2023 season will also be at $750,000.

As for when his first deal will end, Bennett’s contract will be good until the 2026 season…when he’ll be 29.

With Bennett signed, the fan reaction surfaced online on social media. Including from Georgia Bulldog fans — also known as the fan base he won two national titles in front of.

“I’m happy for Stet. Keep proving these haters wrong,” one fan of the Bulldogs said on Twitter.

The Rams sign Stetson Bennett to a 4 year contract. I’m happy for Stet. Keep proving these haters wrong. pic.twitter.com/7zYa8uOTX0 — Demario A. Falcons (@MARIOGA12000) June 22, 2023

“He got that ‘DAWG’ in him!!!” another fan said.

Matthew Stafford Reacts to What he Saw From Bennett During OTAs and Minicamp

Before Bennett signed his official rookie deal, he was showing what he was capable of in the Rams offense during his first voluntary team practices during organized team activities (OTAs) and in mandatory minicamp.

Bennett managed to win over the Rams with his composure and willingness to stay in the pocket, so he can let the routes develop. A lot still needs to be seen from Bennett as the Rams now turn their attention to training camp in late July. However, one fellow Georgia star has taken a liking to what he’s seen from the rookie: Matthew Stafford, the Rams’ QB1.

“Stetson’s done a nice job. Obviously It’s a lot to process and a lot to learn for a young guy. He’s done a nice job,” Stafford told reporters on June 14 following minicamp practice in Thousand Oaks.

Stafford even gave a brief, but detailed, early scouting report of what he’s seen on the field next to Cal Lutheran.

“He’s got great athleticism, throws it really well. He does a lot of things really well, so I’m happy for him,” Stafford said. “As far as our receiving corps, there are so many guys on it right now. It’s a deep group. We’ve got a good mix of veteran guys and young guys, guys that have played a little bit, guys that have played a lot. I know all of them are hungry to get better and learn, which is what you want as a quarterback.”

He also added how Bennett and the rookies are hitting his line about information regarding the Rams’ system — which Stafford loves.

“They are always communicating with me and the other guys, just trying to make sure that they’re doing what we think the offense should be doing and being in the right place at the right time,” Stafford said.