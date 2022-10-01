Cooper Kupp Admits He’s Never Battled $40 Million Super Bowl Champ

Cooper Kupp has faced quite the cornerback gauntlet to snatch 359 passes since 2018.

The Los Angeles Rams All-Pro has had to catch the ball with the likes of past Pro Bowlers Xavier Rhodes, Marshon Lattimore, Richard Sherman and Tre’Davious White on the opposite side during that four season tear. He’s also had to counter the Rams’ top All-Pro on the defensive back end Jalen Ramsey on occasion during camps and practices.

Come Monday, October 3, he’ll square off against a San Francisco 49ers franchise he not only torched with 11 catches for 142 yards and two touchdowns in their last meeting, the NFC title game. Kupp has caught 44 career passes for 499 yards and four touchdowns per Pro Football Reference against the rival 49ers.

But, there’s one defender Kupp admitted to the L.A. media on Friday, September 30 that he’s pretty sure he’s yet to face in his continued accolade-building career.

“I think it’s the first time I’m going against him,” Kupp said.

It is true…he’s never faced this $40 million defender and Super Bowl champ, but will get his chance soon.

Defender Was Brought in to Counter Wideouts Like Kupp

Super Bowl 54 champion Charvarius Ward is on deck soon for Kupp and the Rams.

The same Ward who signed a blockbuster $40,500,000 contract this free agency period with the 49ers — with the NFC runner-up envisioning him taking on the division’s best receivers including Kupp himself.

So far, Ward has only allowed eight catches on 17 targets for 76 yards per PFR advanced stats. And his 49ers debut saw the Chicago Bears only test him three times with this final stat line: 0 yards, 0 catches. And he’s added an extra layer to a 49ers pass defense that has now allowed the fewest passing yards through the first trio of games at 445.

Kupp has spent some film study on the 49ers newcomer.

“Watching him on film, he competes,” Kupp said “The things he does…he’s very good in press. The stuff he does with his hands, he’s able to get his hands on people and play with both of his feet. He’s smooth and he’s a great competitor. It’s going to be a fun challenge for me to face a guy [like that].”

Turns out, Kupp missed one opportunity to face Ward.

Both Missed Opportunity to Face Each Other During Epic Meeting

Ward was on the field on November 19, 2018 — when his former team the Kansas City Chiefs and the Rams last linked up.

That was for the climatic and epic 54-51 shootout on Monday Night Football won by the Rams, with Ward collecting two tackles including one solo that evening.

Unfortunately, Kupp didn’t record any stats that night…because he was on injured reserve.

Now, Kupp and Ward get a new opportunity to finally meet. To reiterate, the 49ers clearly didn’t want to see a repeat of Kupp’s breakout NFC title game performance which persuaded the move to nab Ward via free agency. Now, he gets the Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player.

Kupp, though, knows the 49ers will present challenges outside of Ward.

“That’s the M.O. of all those guys on the backend and all of those defensive backfield. All those guys compete, they fly around, it’s going to be a great challenge and it’s going to be a fun one,” Kupp said.