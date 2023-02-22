Rams’ Cooper Kupp Reacts to Ex-$65 Million Teammate Being Cut

One year ago, Cooper Kupp posted a lengthy tribute letter directed to a beloved former $65 million teammate of his in Robert Woods after the latter was dealt to the Tennessee Titans — praising Woods for his lead-by-example attitude and showing him the way.

On Wednesday, February 22, the Los Angeles Rams star wide receiver now appears to be trying to lead Woods back to the “Rams House.”

Woods’ tenure with the Titans reached an abrupt end on Wednesday morning as he was one of three Titan players released by the franchise as reported by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter. Woods reacted with two tweets — the first a one-word response and the other asking “Where should I go?”

Well, the Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player had an answer there:

Woods Witnessed Career-Low in Nashville

Woods was traded following the Rams making the blockbuster signing of Allen Robinson to a $45 million deal. That addition unfortunately put the Rams in the tough situation to send “Bobby Trees” away for a 2023 sixth round selection. He added how 20 minutes after the deal was made, Sean McVay gave him a call, signifying a trade will happen.

Woods, however, never became a focal point of the Titans offense and ended up witnessing this career-low: 527 yards. He also had one more career-low, averaging just 9.9 yards per catch.

Meanwhile, his 53 receptions was his lowest output since his final season with the Buffalo Bills, which was a 51-catch campaign in 2016. The native of nearby Gardena, California would go on and deliver his best marks in a Rams uniform — including posting his first career 90-catch seasons while also racking up a career-best 1,219 yards in the 2018 season with the Rams. Woods additionally produced two seasons of catching six touchdown passes while playing in McVay’s offense.

Per Pro Football Reference, Woods caught his most passes (367), tallied his most yards (4,626) and scored his most touchdowns (23) with the Rams. And that was during a time he formed a tandem with the All-Pro Kupp.

Now, Kupp is clearly trying to send the signal to “Bobby Trees” to come on back. And there are Ram fans joining in on the recruitment of Woods online.

“Bring him home Coop!” said one fan who posted a Woods in a Rams uniform gif.

Another fan shared his gif, but this one showing a Woods and Kupp celebration.

One more fan began channeling some thoughts of the popular Peaches and Herb song “Reunited” when thinking about Kupp and Woods relinking.

Former Ram Also Trying to Court Woods

However, an Ex-Ram is involved with Woods’ recruitment as well. And he happens to be a former teammate of Woods.

Sebastian Joseph-Day of the Chargers was another who chimed in on Woods revealing he’s a free agent. “Bash,” who won Super Bowl 56 with Woods after battling back from a pectoral injury, asked the question “What’s good ma boy!!!” but also included the lightning bolt emoji — sending the message to hop over to the other L.A. team. Joseph-Day even included two photos of him and Woods.

Joseph-Day went on to produce career-highs in total tackles with 56, tackles for a loss with nine and even produced his first interception of his career. And “Bash” accomplished those marks while playing for former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley, who was also with the Rams when Woods was there.

The Bolts have three free agents for the 2023 cycle. However, only versatile wideout and return man DeAndre Carter is the unrestricted free agent of the group. The Rams, meanwhile, have their receiver/return man Brandon Powell as a UFA.

Now, the chances of Woods returning to L.A. is back in the forefront with Kupp and “Bash” trying to lure him back to the City of Angeles. Except Kupp is trying to bring him to a place Woods is more familiar with.