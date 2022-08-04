Rams’ Cooper Kupp ‘Respectfully Disagrees’ With All-Pro WR

Looks like Cooper Kupp has his first aspiring challenger to his title of NFL triple crown winner, one that got the Los Angeles Rams All-Pro to “respectfully disagree” with this other All-Pro wideout.

The Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player reacted to someone’s personal ranking of league’s best wideouts on the morning of Thursday, August 4 where Kupp was behind the Pro Bowl talent. That wideout is Minnesota Vikings standout Justin Jefferson.

What Jefferson Said About Kupp

Jefferson has big aspirations to take the next step in a career that’s already seen him earn back-to-back Pro Bowl nods in his first two seasons.

The ultra-confident WR spoke with the Twin Cities Pioneer Press on July 25 and unveiled his first goal: Topping 2,000 yards receiving, which would make him the first WR to do so.

“Of course. I mean, that’s the goal,” he said. “That’s the confidence level, and I just feel like with the year that I’m going to have that. I’ll be the best receiver.”

Jefferson cites Davante Adams ahead of him, saying “I’m just showing my respect for him but agree that after the year I’ll pass him.”

But then came the next question: Where does he rank Kupp?

“Coop is good, but I’ll say he’s behind me,” Jefferson said.

Kupp caught wind of what the wideout behind the “griddy” dance said and sent this statement via a team transcript.

“I respect his opinion and I can also respectfully disagree,” Kupp said.

Jefferson Now Set to Play in Rams’ Style Attack

Kupp had the respectful disagreement with Jefferson.

However, he did respect the young wideout’s attitude heading toward the 2022 season.

“I would hope he would say that,” Kupp said. “I think that’s the beauty of this game. I think it speaks to the competitiveness of this league. If you’re not putting yourself as the best and you’re not working to be the best, then I’d be concerned about stepping on the field with you if you don’t feel like you’ve prepared to be the best player that you can be.”

As for Jefferson, could he witness a career spike in what’s already been a fast start in the league?

The former LSU star, who was drafted No. 22 overall in 2020, is now going to be playing in the same offense that turned Kupp into a 90-145 catch receiver.

That’s because new head coach Kevin O’Connell is bringing the Rams offense with him to the twin cities.

O’Connell is already expected to scrap the run-first style that past head coach Mike Zimmer installed for the Vikings. Now, the Vikings are anticipated to open up the passing game more with the former NFL quarterback and Sean McVay assistant. Jefferson already detailed what he’s projected to do in this offense with the Pioneer Press.

“(O’Connell) can do a lot,” Jefferson said. “He’ll put me in different positions, put me in motion, put me in different spots to get the ball, So we’re excited about this new offense. I feel great about all the different coaches coming into the building. Everybody’s having a great connection with all the players.”