Rams All-Pro Cooper Kupp on the Move, Makes $5.25 Million Decision

Cooper Kupp is moving away from being in close proximity to the Los Angeles Rams.

All is well members of the “Rams House:” The Super Bowl 56 Most Valuable Player and the league’s triple crown receiving leader from 2021 is just selling his home.

Kupp’s $5.25 Million Decision

The All-Pro wide receiver is moving out of Westlake Village, California per TMZ Sports on Tuesday, April 26.

Kupp officially sold his 6,893 square foot residence for the price of $5.25 million. His mansion was located 40 minutes west of Los Angeles, but the affluent Westlake Village — known for housing celebrities and pro athletes — was located just 13 minutes south from the Rams’ Thousand Oaks training site at Cal Lutheran.

The website zillow.com gave a breakdown of the amenities that Kupp’s past Westlake Village residence featured:

Five bedrooms.

Six full bathrooms.

Four-car garage.

Inground swimming pool and spa.

The property was built in 1992 and is located in North Ranch’s Country Club Estates. The house is also nestled near the mountainous side of Westlake Village, as seen in the video below.

629 Lakeview Canyon Road For more information on this property, please contact… MB013ALXVQWZIPU 2021-02-12T21:59:54Z

Barbara Preston of Coldwell Banker Realty listed the property. Also, according to the website dirt.com, Kupp and his wife Anna put the house up for sale on February 15, 2022 — just two days after Kupp and the Rams defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in the Super Bowl.

Some of the neighbors Kupp is leaving behind are: Disney CEO Bob Chipek, actress Heather Locklear and World Wrestling Entertainment superstar The Miz. But there was another residence the Kupp’s had located north of California via Dirt:

“Just before the Kupps bought their new Westlake Village digs, records show they also doled out $2.5 million for a nearly 5,500-square-foot mansion in Oregon’s Wilsonville community, near Portland. Sited on over 4 acres, the spread includes a five-bedroom, 5.5-bath main house, guesthouse/garage building and barn that’s been converted into an indoor sports arena.”

Kupp joins a growing list of Rams in this category: Movers.

Kupp Adds to Season of Moving

It’s been the season for moving among key members of the Super Bowl champion Rams.

Here are some of the other Rams who made some real estate moves this offseason:

Matthew Stafford: Purchased three properties from Hip-Hop superstar Drake in Hidden Hills, California (north of L.A.). Per Dirt, Stafford bought all three from the Grammy winning musician for $11 million on April 11. Stafford originally helped purchase a $19.6 million state-of-the-art house in Hidden Hills in May 2021 just four months after his trade to the Rams.

Sean McVay: Bought a modern farmhouse for $14 million in Hidden Hills on April 18, moving out of his previous stay in Encino. McVay’s new home is covered in white oak and glass. McVay’s previous digs were 4,600 square miles. His Hidden Hills residence is nearly double the size at 9,000 square feet.

Aaron Donald: The veteran Ram and three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year listed his Calabasas mansion for $6.25 million on April 4. The property he left was a 7,036 square foot residence with notable nearby residents in actress Katie Holmes and rock star Bret Michaels. Calabasas is also a home base for Odell Beckham Jr.

Kupp is also up for a new contract extension from the three-year, $47,250,000 deal he signed with the team back before the start of the 2020 season. Through this deal, Kupp doesn’t become an unrestricted free agent until the 2024 offseason per Spotrac. However, many NFL pundits and fans have wondered what kind of blockbuster deal Kupp would be up for during an offseason that has seen names like Tyreek Hill, Davante Adams and Stefon Diggs earn mega contracts.