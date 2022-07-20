Rams’ Cooper Kupp Reacts to Winning First-Ever ESPY Awards

The trophies continue to add up for the Los Angeles Rams following Super Bowl 56.

But this time, Cooper Kupp added to the trophy room on the evening of Wednesday, July 20: At the 2022 ESPY Awards.

The 30th annual event honored the big game’s Most Valuable Player Kupp for “Best Championship Performance of 2022” for his game-changing efforts to win the Super Bowl over the Cincinnati Bengals.

IF IT'S UPP, THEN IT'S KUPP! The ESPY for Best Championship Performance goes to… @CooperKupp! 👏 #ESPYS pic.twitter.com/cjPEBRXnJh — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 21, 2022

Kupp Shares Reaction to Victory

Filmed by the ESPY’s Twitter account following his win, Kupp shared his reaction to claiming the award.

Kupp, in the selfless fashion Ram fans have grown accustomed to, didn’t gloat about his individual win. He viewed this ESPY win as a Rams victory.

“It’s a team award. So thankful for these guys. We’re working to bring another one back next year. Let’s go.”

Cooper Kupp takes home the ESPY for Best Championship Performance 👏 pic.twitter.com/23zEGblYAE — ESPYS (@ESPYS) July 21, 2022

While Kupp made it about his team, fans still showered Kupp with praise on his first-ever ESPY award.

Notable Twitter Reactions

The praise for Kupp began to flood online after his win at the 30th annual awards gala.

The Twitter account for the NFL reposted his highlight moments that February 13, 2022 game that handed the Rams the franchise’s second-ever Vince Lombardi trophy, but first as Los Angeles.

Add the ESPY for best championship performance to @CooperKupp's trophy case. 🏆 pic.twitter.com/uYN35FdIDc — NFL (@NFL) July 21, 2022

The Rams Twitter account, though, went with a more dramatic approach with recapturing the moments that led to Kupp winning Super Bowl MVP and the Rams capturing the title.

Any excuse to watch this @CooperKupp highlight again. 🏆 Best Championship Performance x #ESPYs pic.twitter.com/gHemhumIpz — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 21, 2022

The Rams’ mascot Rampage posted their reaction on the social media website.

COOPER KUPP 🏈 — Rampage (@RampageNFL) July 21, 2022

Ram fans began to shout their praise to Kupp online.

“Ayeee much deserved!!” said one fan who goes by the Twitter handle @KUPPSZN10.

“Was there any doubt? Let’s go Rams!!” was what another fan proudly said.

Other fans chimed in by sharing goat and fire emojis while showering Kupp with the social media love for his win.

Who Kupp Beat for the Award

Here’s who Kupp claimed the award against:

Julianna Pena: The UFC fighter delivered one of the sport’s biggest upsets by defeating Amanda Nunes — arguably the greatest female fighter to set foot in the octagon. Pena’s upset came in UFC 269 in December 2021.

Max Verstappen: The Belgian-Dutch Formula 1 race driver took first place in exhilarating fashion in the final lap of the Abu Dhabi Grand Prix which also took place in December 2021. The 24-year-old also made history for his sport: Becoming the first Dutch driver to win the Formula 1 championship.

Cale Makar: The Colorado Avalanche defenseman not only won the Conn Smythe Award, he was awarded the Stanley Cup Finals MVP award for his dominating performances against the Tampa Bay Lightning in bringing “Lord’s Stanley Cup” back to Denver for the first time in two decades.

Kupp, though, wasn’t done in snatching awards at the ESPY’s. He took home the honor of “Best NFL Player” following his monumental season of leading the league in all three major receiving categories in receptions, yards and touchdowns. Here’s who Kupp beat out there for the trophy:

Jonathan Taylor: The Indianapolis Colts’ star delivered his own version of securing the triple crown win — leading the NFL in all three rushing categories of carries (332), yards (1,811) and touchdowns (18).

T.J. Watt: The NFL Defensive Player of the Year went on to tie the league record of regular season sacks with 22.5 for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Aaron Rodgers: The longtime Green Bay Packers quarterback posted the NFL’s best passer rating among starters at 111.9 — after throwing for 37 touchdown passes and enduring just four interceptions which led to his league MVP win.