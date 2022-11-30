Rams Clearing Window for Preseason Star to Soon Play: Report

The Los Angeles Rams have done all they can on defense to stay competitive given how short-handed they’ve become during this five-game slide — losing three of the five contests by margins of 10 points or less.

They’ve had to operate with a thin group of pass rushers. And now, Aaron Donald is officially ruled out for the Week 13 home contest against the Seattle Seahawks per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter on Wednesday, November 30. However, the Rams are soon getting some needed help in the pass rushing department before the season ends…in the form of someone who became beloved by the “Rams House” before the season.

Preseason Star Designated for Return

Announced by the team on Wednesday afternoon, outside linebacker Daniel Hardy has been labeled “designated for return” by the Rams.

Rams team reporter Stu Jackson added how Hardy is given a 21-day practice window to return — which means he can be cleared before the December 25 Christmas contest against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium. Hardy had been dealing with a high ankle sprain. He also told Rams reporter J.B. Long how he was “just itching to be back out there. I want to be able to help and contribute” during an October 5, 2022 interview.

Hardy, an undrafted rookie out of Montana State who arrived to the Rams alongside Bobcats wide receiver Lance McCutcheon, was lauded by head coach Sean McVay and Ram fans for showing his skill set during training camp in Irvine during late July/early August 2022.

He's been one of the surprises at @RamsNFL camp: Rookie from Montana State Daniel Hardy#RamsHouse @HeavyOnNFL pic.twitter.com/Qa745fhEdL — Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) August 9, 2022

Before camp, Southern California-based defensive line trainer Eddy McGilvra — who’s trained Rams defenders including Donald and former Rams nose tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day during the offseason — praised the move the Rams made to land Hardy in the seventh round.

@RamsNFL found something in the 7th round! Rookie Edge Daniel Hardy has some sauce off the corner 👀 pic.twitter.com/dzgzlEBPAT — Coach Ed (@DlineCoachEd) June 28, 2022

These series of plays he delivered in a Montana State uniform helped pique the interest of Rams fans:

Play

Daniel Hardy – "Late Round Gem" – 2022 NFL Draft Prospect – MSU Defensive End 2021 Highlights Daniel Hardy had a breakout season in 2021-22, leading the Montana State Bobcats with 16.5 sacks. In 2021, he had the 4th greatest pass rushing season in school history, and was named 1st Team FCS All-American. Standing at 6'3" and weighing in at 240 pounds, Hardy has the size, frame, and athleticism to take his… 2022-01-25T03:13:12Z

Hardy also once delivered three sacks in a game against nationally-ranked Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) foe Weber State.

WOW! Daniel Hardy has been a PROBLEM all night! That's 3 sacks for the game!#ExperienceElevated pic.twitter.com/ioJB3q9wEX — Big Sky Conference (@BigSkyConf) October 16, 2021

During the preseason, Hardy impressed with three solo tackles in his NFL debut against the Los Angeles Chargers. His presence comes with the Rams dealing with a thin edge rusher room. There are Rams fans excited to see how Hardy can contribute.

LETS GO. Looking for and to seeing what Hardy can do — HoldenCantor (@HoldenCantor) November 30, 2022

Daniel Hardy the next Von Miller — L.A.M.P 🏆🇭🇳 (@Rams4E) November 30, 2022

WR Added in Wake of Allen Robinson Injury

Also announced by the Rams, the team added wide receiver Jaquarii Roberson to the practice squad.

His arrival comes in the wake of the franchise placing Allen Robinson on injured reserve on Tuesday, November 29. Robinson was not on the field against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 12 as noted by McVay postgame and surgery was required for his stress fracture in his foot.

Roberson arrives to the “Rams House” after stints with the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and was recently with the Buffalo Bills — who released him on October 11.

While suiting up for Wake Forest, Roberson earned an invite to the East-West Shine Game in 2022. He also became the school’s record holder in 2020 for yards per game in a single season with averaging 102.9.

The 6-foot-1, 182-pounder is likely best known among Demon Deacon fans for this high-concentration grab against Army in 2021:

OH MY GOODNESS. WHAT A GRAB BY JAQUARII ROBERSON. @WakeFB answers back. pic.twitter.com/iyfS756I6w — CBS Sports Network (@CBSSportsNet) October 23, 2021

He also formed a dynamic pairing with fellow Wake Forest WR A.T. Perry as both became 70-catch, 1,000-yard wide receivers in the Atlantic Coast Conference.

Roberson was timed at 4.46 in the 40-yard dash and was given a 78.7 out of 100 grade by NFL Draft Buzz.