Rams Named Among Potential Trade Suitors for $72 Million Pro Bowler

The Los Angeles Rams spent their 2023 NFL Draft aiming to upgrade the pass rush and lured in five defenders with a personal history of attacking the quarterback.

But many NFL analysts still are in the belief the Rams should add one more piece to the lineup — and were mentioned among the list of NFL suitors for one $72 million Pro Bowler who not only has become the subject of trade chatter ahead of minicamps, but officially began his holdout on Monday, June 12 per the NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero: Danielle Hunter of the Minnesota Vikings.

Tyler Forness of Vikings Wire on USA Today is the believer who sees the “Rams House” as a strong destination for the three-time Pro Bowl defensive end. One reason? Getting needed help for three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year Aaron Donald, who’s had established veteran help before in the form of past Pro Bowlers alongside him. Another reason? Forness doesn’t sound convinced about the state of the pass rush room outside of Donald.

“They only have 11 career sacks from players on the roster from players not named Donald,” Forness wrote. “They also have a history of trading a lot of draft capital for veteran players. Would they do the same for Hunter? With their history and having their full slate of picks in 2024, it’s possible.”

Current State of Hunter & Vikings

Beginning with Hunter, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport first revealed on June 7 that the Vikings have received trade calls for Hunter. On Monday morning, Pelissero reported that Hunter plans to skip out on the Vikings’ mandatory minicamp.

“The sides haven’t seen eye-to-eye on a new contract. @RapSheet reported Minnesota has received trade calls, and now one of the NFL’s top pass rushers is officially a holdout,” Pelissero tweeted.

That additionally means Hunter won’t be around former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell, who’s entering his second season of running the Vikes as head coach.

Given Hunter’s age at 28, plus coming off 10.5 sacks last season which led to his third Pro Bowl nod, Hunter could see a solid late trade market for teams seeking to upgrade their pass rush. Forness mentions division rival the Chicago Bears as one of the top suitors. The San Francisco 49ers were another mention by Forness. One other 49ers analyst hinted the Niners should consider adding him to their already stacked defensive line.

But would the Rams consider gravitating toward adding Hunter?

Rams Current Draft Capital & Cap Room Could Become Dilemma

It’s easy to understand why Hunter’s name is attached to the Rams. Not just because of a Rams 2023 edge rush room loaded with curiosity and question marks on if they can produce out the gate, but because of the franchise’s past history of adding veterans with multiple Pro Bowls in tow. Von Miller and Bobby Wagner come to mind — the former coming via a late 2021 trade during the season.

However, adding Hunter could cause this disruption: General manager Les Snead and the remodel plan he helped implement for the Rams following 2022.

The addition of the defensive rookies are a part of Snead and the Rams’ remodel obligation. Furthermore, the Rams selected Byron Young out of Tennessee as their first defensive selection in the third round…which points to the 6-foot-2, 248-pound pass rusher to be counted on early to ignite a spot Leonard Floyd vacates…also the spot where “Flo” led the team with nine sacks.

Also, based off of past rhetoric from Snead, the Rams sound like their new plan will involve turning more to the draft from 2024 and beyond. And the Rams are set to hold a first round pick in next season’s NFL Draft — a first in the era of Snead and Sean McVay.

It’s likely teams would have to sacrifice a first and second rounder to add Hunter given his age and production. While the Rams have their history of sacrificing both to bolster their roster through a veteran approach, adding Hunter runs the risk of reversing the current roster remodeling plan Snead preached after the 5-12 season.

Given his talent, Hunter will draw trade interest. But based on the Rams’ current plan, his chances of hearing from someone inside the “Rams House” will likely be slim.