Ex-Rams Starter Receives ‘No Word’ on Deal Following Workout: Report

While there are teams across the NFL that have kicked off organized team activities (OTAs) including the Los Angeles Rams during the week of May 22, there are also free agents working out privately in front of teams with the hope of signing somewhere.

One of them is former Rams running back and brief starter Darrell Henderson Jr. — who was given a Wednesday, May 24 workout from the Cleveland Browns per Browns Sports Illustrated reporter Noah Weiskopf. Henderson was one of three players who tried out for the Browns.

Henderson, though, received “no word” on any deal per Brad Stainbrook of the Orange and Brown Report.

‘Hendo’ Searching for Next NFL Home, While Browns Seek RB Help

Henderson, or “Hendo” as he was called by his Rams teammates, has been without an NFL home throughout this free agency period.

He surprisingly emerged as the starting running back for Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills to kick off the 2022 season. Henderson ended his evening with 47 yards on 13 carries while adding five catches for 26 yards.

Henderson, though, only suited up for the Rams in 10 games. His last appearance with the team he won Super Bowl 56 with was on November 20, which was the 27-20 loss to the New Orleans Saints. He was released by the Rams following that road game.

After being claimed off waivers by the Jacksonville Jaguars, he was listed as inactive for the November 27 home game versus Baltimore and for the December 4 road contest against the Detroit Lions.

During his time with the Rams, Henderson racked up 1,742 yards and scored 13 touchdowns. He started in 28 total games including in seven during the 2022 season. Ultimately, Cam Akers reclaimed his status as the Rams’ RB1 and finished off the season surpassing 100 yards in the last three games.

The Browns, meanwhile, have found themselves in dire need of backfield depth outside of perennial 1,000-yard rusher Nick Chubb. The Browns lost D’Ernest Johnson and Kareem Hunt via free agency — explaining the need to add to the RB room.

Outside of Henderson, XFL running back Max Borghi was also brought in for a workout. Borghi ended his season as the league’s fifth-leading rusher with 310 yards on 78 carries and scored six touchdowns for the Houston Roughnecks, who were coached by former Rams defensive coordinator during their 2019 NFC title winning season Wade Phillips.

McVay Details How New Players Have Impacted Coaching Staff

Back at the “Rams House,” there are approximately 40 new faces running around in Rams colors at Thousand Oaks — including potential RB2 candidate Zach Evans, who was drafted in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

But this time around for Sean McVay, he’s noticing how the new faces have changed the energy during OTAs — which makes this period more competitive than in years past.

“It’s a lot different because we get a chance to practice a lot more,” McVay said to the L.A. media Tuesday, May 23. “There’s a real importance on…when we’ve had the continuity that we’ve had in years past, you can really say, ‘Hey, these guys have played a lot of snaps let’s make sure that we’re smart and cognizant of, alright, we just finished up in the middle of February. How do we get them ready to go by the time training camp and what’s the best way to supplement that?’ Whereas, hey, you get better at football by being able to play it and especially with a lot of guys that haven’t done that.’ So really this is the closest thing since 2018 in terms of actually doing some real team work.”

McVay likes the newly rediscovered energy. Yet, he and the Rams want to take a cautious approach.

“You still want to be smart just based on the parameters that are set around OTAs and things like that, but it’s very different and it’s refreshing. You got a lot of guys that are eager and excited about their opportunities,” McVay said.