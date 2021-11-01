Rams Await as Titans Fear Derrick Henry’s Injury Could End Season: Report

The Sunday, November 7 battle between the Los Angeles Rams and Tennessee Titans was supposed to come with loads of hype and anticipation: Battle of aspiring contenders and the League’s top running back Derrick Henry facing the Rams’ defense.

But now, there could be no Henry at SoFi Stadium.

Per ESPN’s Adam Schefter on the morning of Monday, November 1, Henry is facing a potential season-ending foot injury he suffered during the Titans’ 34-31 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

Titans’ RB Derrick Henry suffered a potentially season-ending foot injury during Sunday’s 34-31 win over Indianapolis, sources reported ESPN. Henry is undergoing an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Also, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the reaction from the Titans’ side and those close to Henry “is not good” during his appearance on “Good Morning Football.”

From @GMFB: The #Titans fear that star RB Derrick Henry suffered a broken bone in his foot that would knock him out indefinitely, but he'll have an MRI today to determine the full extent of the damage. pic.twitter.com/wes0sICj1J — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 1, 2021

Could Titans Have New RB for Rams Game?

Via Schefter, the Titans may opt to use the trade deadline to make one final move due to Henry’s status.

Among the notable names Schefter mentioned: Rashaad Penny and Tevin Coleman.

With the news of Titans’ RB Derrick Henry being out indefinitely, RBs that might be available via trade due to depth chart or team’s standing: 🏈Tevin Coleman

🏈David Johnson/Philip Lindsay

🏈Ty’Son Williams

🏈Melvin Gordon (unlikely)

🏈Ronald Jones

🏈Mike Davis

🏈Rashaad Penny — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 1, 2021

Henry Was Nearing 1,000 Yards

Henry was well on his way to eclipsing the 1,000-yard mark before Monday’s news. He led the NFL with 937 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. He was averaging 117.12 yards per game and 4.3 yards per carry.

A healthy Henry would have pitted him against the likes of Aaron Donald, former AFC South rival Jalen Ramsey, Leonard Floyd and the Rams’ top defensive performer Ernest Jones — who earned the game ball from head coach Sean McVay after leading the team in tackles and intercepting a pass following the Rams’ 38-22 rout of the Houston Texans on Sunday.

Henry had 8 carries for 25 yards during the December 2017 meeting against the Rams that was won by L.A. 27-23.

This story will be updated.