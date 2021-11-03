AFC Contender Listed as Possibility for Ex-Rams WR DeSean Jackson

DeSean Jackson and the Los Angeles Rams never found a potential trade partner before the passing of the NFL trade deadline passed on Tuesday, November 2.

But the “D-Jax” experiment was still short-lived, as the Rams announced his waive at 2:01 p.m. PT.

Rams general manager Les Snead told the L.A. media “It was an experiment that we attempted, didn’t work out as well as we wanted it to, as DeSean wanted it to or as Sean (McVay) wanted it to.”

Jackson took to his personal Instagram account to reflect on his brief time with the Rams, which lasted just seven games:

Jackson was not in the lineup nor traveled with the Rams on Halloween when L.A. defeated the Houston Texans 38-22.

Is this the end for “D-Jax?” According to two NFL writers, one of whom covers an NFL franchise through the Las Vegas Review-Journal, they point to one AFC team located five hours and 15 minutes away that’s facing its own wide receiver dilemma as a potential suitor for Jackson.

Reporter Says ‘There Was Lots of Interest’ in D-Jax

The AFC team is the Las Vegas Raiders, per Las Vegas Review-Journal Raiders reporter Vincent Bonsignore.

Bonsignore indicated in his tweet that the Raiders would have to wait through the claim process to snatch Jackson, though.

FYI on DeSean Jackson: Sources indicate there was "lots of interest" prior to trade deadline, but teams understood @RamsNFL were going to release him, and were waiting on that. If @Raiders have an interest – and sources indicate they do – it comes down to the claim process — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) November 2, 2021

Bonsignore adds that Jackson is still owed $1.4 million. And, if the Raiders were to gravitate toward the 14-year veteran Jackson, the most likely scenario is to wait until Thursday and see if he hasn’t been claimed on the waiver wire.

One more on DeSean Jackson: He will officially be on Wednesday's waiver wire. So that process will be wrapped up, one way or another, on Thursday. — Vincent Bonsignore (@VinnyBonsignore) November 2, 2021

Unfortunately, news of a possible Jackson and Raiders pairing does come in the wake of the Henry Ruggs III drunk driving report. According to TMZ Sports, Ruggs III was booked into Clark County Jail on two felony charges of DUI with serious bodily harm and reckless driving with death or serious bodily harm. Vegas police confirmed with reporters that a 23-year-old woman died as a result of the crash.

Ruggs’ NFL future is now in jeopardy. Outside of Ruggs, the Raiders released veteran Willie Snead IV last week. Now, the Raiders active WR room looks like this: Bryan Edwards, Hunter Renfrow and Zay Jones. The team also has Dillon Stoner, DJ turner and Javon Wims on the practice squad.

Bonsignore is reporting that the Silver and Black have an interest in Jackson. One national writer believes the Raiders should take the chance on waiting for Jackson to clear.

Adding Jackson Should Be ‘Top Priority’

Ted Nguyen of The Athletic is a firm believer in the Raiders adding Jackson.

Nguyen, known for his breakdowns of schemes and personnel usage for the national outlet, says the Raiders need someone who can stretch the field — and believes Jackson now is the best available option.

Signing Desean Jackson (he's expected to be cut) should be a priority for them. They really need a field stretcher. Jackson won't cost a ton, can still run, and is an experienced playmaker. https://t.co/6xgxkNr2Qh — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 2, 2021

Nguyen, however, didn’t want to rule out two more AFC West teams in a subsequent tweet.

Don’t think a ton of teams will be interested but Chargers and Chiefs could be in on DJax. Chargers need some speed and Chiefs are desperate for a dependable number 2 WR https://t.co/PccjKFxyDY — Ted Nguyen (@FB_FilmAnalysis) November 2, 2021

Jackson only caught 8 passes for 221 yards and scored once, which came on this epic 75-yarder against one of his former teams:

Should Jackson continue to play in the league, he’ll be on his fifth franchise — but his fourth team since 2018.