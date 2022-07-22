Rams’ Super Bowl Ring Ceremony Had Surprise Recipient [LOOK]

It was an iced out affair for the Los Angeles Rams on the evening of Thursday, July 21 as the team finally received some new glistening attire: Their Championship rings.

The Rams not only received their rings to commemorate their Super Bowl 56 victory over the Cincinnati Bengals, but flooded social media with a barrage of photos from their ring ceremony — including captions like “shine bright like our diamonds.”

Shine bright like our diamonds. 💍 pic.twitter.com/yEdQDD951s — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) July 22, 2022

The Rams responsible for helping key the Super Bowl title — from head coach Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Aaron Donald, Jalen Ramsey, Odell Beckham and Super Bowl Most Valuable Player Cooper Kupp — were all captured on photos and videos of the affair. However, there was one surprise recipient of a ring.

Waived Rams Player Earned Ring

DeSean Jackson also got a chance to wear some championship hardware.

Jackson, originally considered one of the prized free agent pickups for the Rams before the 2021 season, was one of the surprise recipients of a ring after not finishing out the season with the Rams. “D-Jax” himself posted his newest jewelry on his Instagram stories:

DeSean Jackson also received a Super Bowl ring from the @RamsNFL #RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/lj899FkK3q — Lorenzo J. Reyna (@LJ_Reyna) July 22, 2022

Jackson was viewed as a significant homecoming addition for the Rams when he signed via 2021 free agency. Jackson grew up near the Rams in Long Beach and starred at Long Beach Poly High School before heading to Cal then the NFL.

At the time of his signing, the belief from the Rams was “D-Jax” would blow the top off defenses and provide a needed deep threat for McVay and the Rams offense. That explosive thought came into fruition in the Rams’ Week 3 home win over one of Jackson’s former teams the Tampa Bay Buccaneers:

DeSean Jackson still has it 🔥 Rams (+1.5) have a two score lead on the defending champs 👀pic.twitter.com/bygXzlARKx — Pickswise (@Pickswise) September 26, 2021

Unfortunately, Jackson was seldom used in the Ram offense and ended up with eight catches for 221 yards and that lone touchdown versus the Bucs. McVay blamed himself for not integrating Jackson into the offense more than he should and went on to try to find a trade suitor for Jackson. When both Jackson and the Rams couldn’t find a trade partner, the veteran wide receiver was eventually cut then found his way to the Las Vegas Raiders. That move eventually helped open the door for Beckham to come on board in November 2021 after his falling out with the Cleveland Browns.

Still, the Rams make the kind gesture of recognizing Jackson’s brief contributions inside the “Rams House” before finishing out his season with the Silver and Black. Jackson is currently an unsigned free agent but told the I Am Athlete podcast on June 6 that he would be open to extending his career if the right opportunity presented itself.

Ring Details

So what kind of ring did Jackson and the Rams get?

Per the Rams team website, L.A based jewelry house Jason of Beverly Hills were the designer of the rings. But there’s more to the ring. Here are some of the crystallized features:

SoFi Stadium’s architectural design is featured in the design.

There are .23 carats of diamond on the ring, which is a tribute to the 23 points the Rams scored to win the Super Bowl.

The palm trees that sandwich the Vince Lombardi Trophy consist of .26 carats of diamonds, which represent the franchise’s 26 total postseason wins.

More on the ring can be seen through a “cinematic view” done by the Rams’ You Tube channel below.