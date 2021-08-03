DeSean Jackson Believes He Can Play ‘Another 5 Years’ in Rams Offense

DeSean Jackson already proved his speed hasn’t aged yet: Torching the Los Angeles Rams defense for a deep touchdown in day one of training camp last week.

Now, the 14-year veteran told the L.A. media on Monday that he feels so youthful, the Rams offense gives him the feeling he could play beyond the age of 35. Five years to be exact.

“My body is feeling great. I feel coach (Sean) McVay, coach Eric Yarber, Reggie (Scott) and the trainers are doing a good job of keeping me fresh but at the same time, letting me get my work in. Basically, the best thing to do is get out here and fly around,” Jackson told reporters. “With where I’m at, in year 14, I feel pretty good. I told someone else I could probably play another five years in this offense.”

Jackson Explains the ‘Science’ Behind the Rams’ Approach

How is it that a receiver who is at the age where wide receivers show they have a quarter tank of gas left can still be a downfield threat like he has for so many years?

Jackson said it’s a “science” with how the Rams take care of their older players.

“I think they have a science to it: Just knowing how they get work in, how they take care of veteran players and not working them too hard or overworking them,” Jackson explained. “When I speak on that, it’s basically the workload: Being able to come to practice and training camp but still get good work and not get overworked.”

Has every stop Jackson been in given him that kind of science treatment?

“I’ve been to other places where you get ran into the ground,” Jackson revealed. “I’m not going to speak specifically on them, but they work you very hard. I feel here, the work load is great and you get good work in, but you’re not getting overworked.”

One 90-Catch Rams Wideout Has Witnessed ‘D-Jax’s’ Impact

Jackson is obviously feeling younger than what his birth certificate reads. But his presence has been impactful for the Ram offense. Just ask Robert Woods, who has caught 90 passes in the last two seasons in this scheme.

“Big already, I would say,” Woods said last week of Jackson’s addition. “His leadership, him being able to come out here and stretch our offense, stretch it vertical and even teach our young guys – even myself – just some of his things, his skills and just picking his brain on how to be a vertical threat. Saw already out here, getting his conditioning, trying to run with him and just start for a good year.”

McVay is another witness to Jackson’s impact.

“He’s a freak,” McVay said on Thursday. “For him to be able to sustain that level of speed; even when you just look at some of the data it shows even last year after he came back from the ankle injury one of the fastest speeds when he catches the long touchdown against the Cowboys late in the year, he is a special player. I’ve really enjoyed being back with him again and he definitely looks like the same DeSean that I’ve seen.”

Jackson himself is rejuvenated to be back in McVay’s offense five days into camp, saying “I know how hard he works and I know his schemes and what he does to keep defenses off guard. I know what it looks like and what it can be.”

Jackson Taking on More Than Deep Threat Role

Jackson won’t just be wearing the deep option label for the Ram offense.

With him set to celebrate his 35th birthday in December during the regular season, he’s already one of the senior members of the Rams roster. And with that comes younger receivers, including Woods and Cooper Kupp, asking him for feedback and pointers since “D-Jax” has been through the rigors several times. Jackson welcomes it.

“Anytime I can give back to the young dudes and let them know this is how you do it, this is what you need to do to you stay alive and stay in the league, this is what I’m here for,” Jackson said.

But the Jackson they’re getting isn’t just the veteran version. They’re getting nuggets from a “D-Jax” who has shown renewed energy at Rams camp.

“It’s been fun,” Jackson said. “I’m having fun competing at a high level and just taking the steps we need to do to be who we want to be.”