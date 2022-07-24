Popular Ex-Rams Defender Among the Tryouts for AFC Contender: Report

Per the NFL’s transaction wire on Sunday, July 24, one past member of the Los Angeles Rams was among the list of unsigned free agents trying out for a team considered having one of the most loaded rosters for the 2022 season.

And this defender made the tryout list at a place that’s become known for taking in past Rams.

Who Went East For His Tryout

Unsigned cornerback Donte Deayon was among 11 names listed as tryouts for the Buffalo Bills.

The 28-year-old himself took to Twitter to reveal he had a “fire” workout with the team projected by many to represent the AFC in Super Bowl 57 — plus the place that has Ex-Rams Tavon Austin and prized 2022 free agent signing Von Miller.

Workout With The Buffalo Bills Was Fire! Appreciate That Opportunity . Not Signing Right Now But IYKYK . #GoodEatz — Donte Deayon (@AyoItsND) July 24, 2022

Deayon played in mostly a reserve role for the Rams. He’s also spent most of his six seasons with the team that’s near his native hometown of Rialto, California.

Deayon first arrived to the Rams on December 12, 2018 by signing with the team’s practice squad. He then signed a reserves/future contract on February 6, 2019 with the Rams. After not making the final cuts for the 53-man roster, Deayon was among 10 players assigned to the practice squad on September 1, 2019. Then on November 13, 2019, Deayon got elevated to the Rams’ active roster.

Deayon continued to find himself on the Rams’ practice squad, but the 5-foot-9, 193-pound cornerback was among the roster replacements for the injured Johnny Mundt and Jake Funk on October 19, 2021.

Deayon Known For Energetic Persona & Becoming Documentary Star

While Deayon had a hard time cracking the starting lineup, his personality was immensely popular on the critically acclaimed HBO show “Hard Knocks” when the Rams were featured in the documentary.

He’s best known for this clip involving his muscular defensive lineman teammate Aaron Donald:

Rams DB Donte Deayon is a gem. His personality and enthusiasm is next-level contagious – pumped to see him on Hard Knocks 🤣 pic.twitter.com/0xuXPpuUuz — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) August 8, 2020

Deayon’s personality helped win over viewers who watched the program — including beat writers who cover the Rams like Greg Beacham of the Associated Press.

Donte Deayon becoming an HBO star this month is the most unsurprising thing to happen on Hard Knocks since … well, lots of unsurprising things happen on Hard Knocks all the time but Donte is still awesome — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) August 12, 2020

He continued to share his sense of humor as a special driver in this 2019 clip:

The driver in this video, Donte Deayon, is an absolute gem. The special teams player has the biggest and brightest personality daily in the locker room 😂 pic.twitter.com/RpItcoZX0R — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) December 26, 2019

Deayon didn’t just win over people with his persona, though. He developed a habit of winning over his Rams coaches and teammates for rising above his diminutive stature.

“He’s an incredibly intelligent player. He’s got great short-space quickness,” Rams coach Sean McVay said via Kevin Modesti of the Orange County Register on October 22, 2021. “I’ve been really happy for him. He’s a great story of continuing to work, overcoming some things, whether it be the size (issue) or, ‘Uh, can he really play?’ And then he gets his opportunity, and he capitalized on it. I think you’re going to see him have more opportunities as we move forward.”

Even with his rather smallish stature, Deayon showed fearlessness in attacking the ball and exploding into receivers, especially against the Tennessee Titans from the 2021 season:

𝗧𝗵𝗮𝘁'𝘀 𝘽𝙍𝙊𝙉𝘾𝙊 𝗼𝗻 𝘽𝙍𝙊𝙉𝘾𝙊 𝗰𝗿𝗶𝗺𝗲! Donte Deayon is going to have to send Jeremy McNichols an apology note…#BOOM💥 pic.twitter.com/ZGKwHiopBR — Jay Tust (@KTVBSportsGuy) November 8, 2021

Before his NFL career, Deayon became a a ring collector dating back to high school. He was on the Summit High School football team in Fontana that won a 2011 California Interscholastic Federation (CIF) Southern Section title.

He then signed with Boise State, where he went on to win the 2014 Fiesta Bowl with the Broncos. Then on February 13, 2022, he joined the Rams in winning the Super Bowl. Deayon was among the 2021 Rams who collected his ring on Thursday.