Rams Among 5 Teams That Earn ‘A’ Grade After ‘Home Run’ Move

Fans know the Los Angeles Rams have gotten used to not drafting between one to 32.

Even Sean McVay had to get used to it right away, as his very first NFL Draft class as Rams head coach didn’t include a first round selection.

Because of that, does that Rams class earn a low grade? Nope, as Bleacher Report and NFL analyst Maurice Moton gave the Rams this written distinction: One of five teams that earned an “A” grade for their draft work five years ago. The Rams joined a list that included the Buffalo Bills, Kansas City Chiefs, New Orleans Saints and Pittsburgh Steelers.

Moton cited one “home run” the Rams hit five draft classes ago that propelled them to their “A-” grade.

The 2017 Draft & WR Class Revisited

Moton took a look back at each team’s draft class to determine if anyone found themselves a gem, cornerstone or made some draft day blunders.

The Rams held eight picks during that time frame. But pick No. 69 was nowhere near deemed a blunder.

“Though the Los Angeles Rams didn’t have a first-round pick, they hit a home run with Cooper Kupp, who played a key role in the team’s successful Super Bowl run in 2021,” Moton wrote. “General manager Les Snead found a gem in Kupp.”

In looking back at the wide receiver class that season, here are some notable wideouts who went ahead of Kupp that class and how they’ve fared:

Corey Davis: Taken No. 5 overall by the Tennessee Titans and was the first wideout selected. Has never caught past 65 receptions and gone over 984 receiving yards in his career. Now entering his second season with the New York Jets, where he matched his career low in receptions with 34 last season.

Mike Williams: Drafted No. 7 overall by the L.A. Chargers. Hasn’t made a Pro Bowl yet but has produced two 1,000-yard seasons in 2019 and 2021.

John Ross: The No. 9 overall selection to the Cincinnati Bengals has been marred by injuries. He’s never stayed healthy every NFL year and has never caught 30 receptions in a single season.

Zay Jones: The first WR taken in the second round at No. 37 to the Bills. Has never produced 60 catches, gone past 655 yards and is now on his third NFL team with the Jacksonville Jaguars. Jones had his best success with Buffalo but was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders early in 2019.

Curtis Samuel: Was the 40th overall pick to the Carolina Panthers. Though his 2019 and 2020 campaigns saw respectable results including a career-high 851 yards in the latter season, Samuel’s first season in Washington was truncated to just one game due to groin and hamstring injuries.

The only receiver who went before Kupp and has earned a Pro Bowl nod? Juju Smith-Schuster who ended up being the last WR taken in the second round by the Steelers. Schuster went to the 2018 NFL All-Star event. But he’s since signed with the Chiefs for one year and $3,250,000.

Rams Also Discovered Key Contributors

Obviously, one man gleams when looking back at the ’17 Rams class. But Kupp isn’t the only reason why the Rams were rewarded with one of the highest grades.

Moton pointed out how Snead “also picked up some contributors in Gerald Everett, John Johnson III, Josh Reynolds and Samson Ebukam from Rounds 2 through 4. Everett, Johnson, Reynolds and Ebukam all moved on, but each player helped the team reach Super Bowl LIII after the 2018 season. Furthermore, all of them could start for their respective teams in 2022.”

Overall, the Rams discovered a hidden treasure from Easter Washington and some future starters. And this class goes down as the one that helped launch the Rams’ run of four playoff berths, two conference titles and of course, the Super Bowl win.

“The Rams didn’t retain anyone from this class other than Kupp, but we have to give them a lot of credit for putting together a group that features a handful of early contributors and a star wideout without a first-round selection,” Moton said.