Rams Gain an Early Idea of How Tough 2023 Schedule Will Become

It’s a much different mood inside the “Rams House” on 2023 schedule release day for the Los Angeles Rams.

Last season, the Rams learned who was going to be on their title defense tour which included the NFL season kickoff versus the Buffalo Bills and the Christmas Day showdown with the Denver Broncos. But now, they’re walking into 2023 off the heels of their disastrous 5-12 season. Will the 2023 slate become just as challenging?

Early signs indicate it’ll be down the middle for Sean McVay, Matthew Stafford, Cooper Kupp, Aaron Donald and company.

Rams in the Middle for Strength of Schedule

According to Sharp Football Analysis (h/t The Sporting News) on the morning of Thursday, May 11, the Rams have the 15th easiest schedule for the upcoming season.

Part of the Rams’ ’23 gauntlet includes teams not only finishing in third place of their divisions but additionally are welcoming a quarterback change: Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints, who are rolling with Jordan Love and Derek Carr, respectively, for this coming season. The Rams went 0-2 against both teams in 2022. The Packers’ contest was leaked for November 5, which will be the fourth straight trip to Lambeau Field for the Rams that dates back to their 2020 season divisional round game.

And on the AFC side, the Rams will face another third place finisher in the Indianapolis Colts on the road — who are undergoing a regime change with Shane Steichen manning the head coaching post and fourth round pick Anthony Richardson coming in at QB.

Still, it’s a ’23 campaign that will feature its concoction of winnable games and stout challenges.

The Rams, along with the rest of the NFC West, will take on the AFC North gauntlet this fall. That includes the leaked road contest against the Cincinnati Bengals in the rematch of Super Bowl 56 (that contest was leaked out on Thursday morning with ESPN broadcasting the game scheduled for September 25).

The Rams also have reunions in store in the AFC on the receiving end. The team will be game-planning against Allen Robinson and the Pittsburgh Steelers when they trek to SoFi Stadium, plus will take on a Baltimore Ravens team that now features Super Bowl 56 winner Odell Beckham.

Another contest revealed was December 31 against the New York Giants at the Meadowlands. That game has another reunion angle — as the Rams will face former nose tackle A’Shawn Robinson.

The Rams’ schedule ranks them ahead of the rival Seattle Seahawks at No. 16, who will be traveling the most among NFL teams this upcoming season with 31,600 total mileage according to bookies.com.

How Much are the Rams Going to Travel?

Speaking of mileage, the Rams are going to be among the most well-traveled teams in the league this upcoming season.

Per Bookies, the Rams are covering 26,332 miles in the air and on the road — making them fourth in the league in most travel miles accumulated. The Rams were additionally calculated to be traveling through different time zones a combined 34 times, which ties them with the Las Vegas Raiders for second most.

Only the Miami Dolphins (27,110), the rival San Francisco 49ers (29,958) and the aforementioned Seahawks will be racking up more miles than the Rams.