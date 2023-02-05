Former Rams Assistant Rejoining Past Super Bowl Champs in New Home

Ejiro Evero rose to a potential head coach contender for the 2023 cycle — just two seasons after coaching the secondary and serving as pass defense coordinator for the Los Angeles Rams during their march to the Super Bowl.

Evero has found his new NFL home as of Sunday, February 5, but in a coordinator role where he’ll rejoin two former Rams players — one now on a $26 million deal and the other a past Pro Bowler.

First reported by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, Evero has been tabbed as the defensive coordinator for the Carolina Panthers. New head coach Frank Reich officially gets his new leader of the defense.

“A huge hire for Frank Reich and Carolina, which moved swiftly to lock up one of the NFL’s most talented young coaches after Denver let Evero out of his contract,” Pelissero said.

In the process, Evero will now coach against a former Ram during practices in Charlotte: Right guard Austin Corbett, who signed a three-year, $26,250,000 deal during the 2022 offseason after winning the Vince Lombard Trophy with Evero. Furthermore, Evero is reuniting with four-time Pro Bowler from his Rams days in punter Johnny Hekker, who shared his reaction to the hire:

Love this move!!! Great coach, even better dude. https://t.co/ej29RYraWa — Johnny Hekker (@JHekker) February 5, 2023

Reactions for Evero Sprout Online

Pelissero included how Evero was getting courted hard by the Denver Broncos, who now have Sean Payton as head coach.

“Denver wanted Ejiro Evero to stay, but Evero wanted a fresh start and the team granted his request. He was pursued by multiple teams and chose Carolina, which previously interviewed him for its head coaching job,” Pelissero added.

But the Panthers adding the former Rams assistant from 2017 to 2021 has been met with widespread praise from national media.

“This is a tremendous hire for the Panthers. There are some really good ingredients in place and Ejiro Evero is a massive get to be the architect of this defense,” ESPN NFL insider Field Yates chimed.

Panthers beat writer for The Athletic Joe Person called the Evero hire a “heckuva start,” while adding this telling nugget that’ll intrigue Panther fans: Evero’s ties to a past successful Panthers head coach responsible for producing the first NFC Championship game appearance for the team.

“Ejiro Evero has background with Dom Capers at Green Bay and Denver,” Person pointed out. “Obviously, Frank Reich does too. Would not be surprised to see Capers come back as a senior defensive consultant or something along those lines.”

And, Heavy NFL senior reporter Matt Lombardo already gave this telling prediction of a Panthers-led defense with the former Ram Evero now handling the reins.

“Big get for Frank Reich. The Broncos were consistently one of the five teams who blitzed the most last season. When Ejiro Evero dials up the pressure, there’s a ton of young talent in that Panthers front-seven who are going to EAT,” Lombardo posted.

Notable Rams Who Thrived Under Evero

Again, Evero has had his ascension in the coaching ranks — which was further fueled by producing a top 10 defense in 2022 in his first season as a full-time defensive coordinator.

But before that, he produced some impact Rams defenders who worked their way to starters after getting drafted. Here’s who thrived under Evero:

Jordan Fuller: The 199th pick of the 2020 NFL Draft quickly ascended to starter to captain with Evero handling safeties. Fuller is best known for intercepting Tom Brady twice in the road win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on November 23, 2020.

John Johnson III: The former Rams safety not only delivered his most 100-tackle seasons with Evero coaching him, but picked off a career-high four interceptions in 2018 under him.

Taylor Rapp: Rapp’s rookie season was his only year of snatching 100 tackles — with Evero overseeing it. Rapp, a second rounder in 2019, additionally finished with his most pass deflections (8) and tackles for a loss (3) that season.

Lamarcus Joyner: While moving to free safety, Joyner’s best tackle season of 78 stops including 58 solo came with Evero as his position coach in L.A.

And, as pass defense coordinator during the Super Bowl run, the Rams surrendered the second-fewest passing touchdowns in the league while Evero worked with Raheem Morris.

Evero will now join Corbett in helping lead the turnaround for the Panthers.