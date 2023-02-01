Super Bowl Winner With Rams Now a Contender to Return to Former Team

Ejiro Evero went from Los Angeles Rams position coach just two seasons ago to now one of the hottest names in the head coaching cycle for 2023, following his stellar work in 2022 as defensive coordinator with the Denver Broncos.

But the former Rams defensive assistant who won Super Bowl 56 with the team is now being mentioned for another prominent opening, plus one that could bring him back to a former team of his: The San Francisco 49ers.

Evero, who got his coaching start with the Rams’ rival, was named as one of 11 contenders to replace DeMeco Ryans as defensive coordinator for S.F. by 49ers insider for The Athletic Matt Barrows. Ryans, whose 49ers defense produced a combined nine sacks in both regular season wins over the Rams, accepted the Houston Texans head coaching position on Tuesday, January 31 — which in the process now opens up the most coveted defensive coordinator position in the league as Ryans leaves behind the NFL’s best defense from this past season.

Barrows pointed out how Evero has ties to one prominent Ex-49ers coordinator who’s also a contender to replace Ryans: Former Broncos head coach Vic Fangio.

“Evero, 42, is one of the current coordinators who have worked under Fangio in the past. He’s also spent time working with veteran coordinators like Dom Capers, Monte Kiffin, Wade Phillips and Raheem Morris. The former UC Davis safety got his NFL coaching start with the 49ers in 2011 and remained with the tea through the 2015 season,” Barrows wrote.

However, Evero still has the option to return to the Broncos.

“Evero turned down a chance to be the Broncos’ interim head coach when the team fired Nathaniel Hackett on December 26. He’s since been interviewed by the Broncos, [Indianapolis] Colts and [Carolina] Panthers for their head coaching positions. He remains under contract with the Broncos, who also could retain him as defensive coordinator,” Barrows said.

Yet, his future with the Broncos is dependent upon what new head coach Sean Payton does and if he keeps Evero, or go with his choice as defensive coordinator.

Evero Could be in for Other Coordinator Jobs

Evero was also in contention with the Texans before the franchise decided to lure back their former Pro Bowl linebacker Ryans.

With head coaching positions now filled in Houston, Denver and Carolina, only the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts remain.

Morris, who has spent two seasons with the Rams, has had two interviews with the latter and is considered one of the contenders for the head coach opening. If Morris is hired in Indy, there’s this strong possibility of who his defensive coordinator could be: Evero himself, as both worked well together and won a ring.

However, there’s this wild idea in the event Morris does leave and Evero is suddenly available.

“If Morris is gets the Colts job, Evero would be someone Rams would likely consider to replace him,” posted Blaine Grisak of SB Nation.

Evero Brings ‘Command,’ Veteran Defender Says

There are defenders who are strong endorsers of Evero and his coaching. One is veteran edge rusher and first-year Broncos outside linebacker Randy Gregory.

The 30-year-old defender spoke highly of Evero in a conversation with NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

“I think the biggest thing is being able to command a room and move the team in the direction that you want it to move. As far as the qualities it takes, I truly believe he has all of those,” Gregory said per Wilson and NBC 2 Houston on January 26. “The type of coaching style he has is what you want in today’s society, the kind of very relatable coach that’s been in the trenches. He played in the league. He can relate to us. Guys respect that. We trust him.”

Evero spent 2017 to 2021 with the Rams, first holding the position of safeties coach before being named secondary coach and pass defense coordinator during their run to the Super Bowl.