Rams’ 23-Year-Old Called ‘Secret Superstar’ by National Analyst

Star power remains on the Los Angeles Rams even after an offseason that saw notable leaders drift away via free agency or by trade.

One young Ram, though, earned the label of “secret superstar” by one national analyst on Monday, June 12.

Doug Farrar of USA Today not only unveiled his 2023 “All-Underrated Team,” but the lone Rams representative is emerging 23-year-old linebacker Ernest Jones.

“The Rams are clearly in a rebuilding phase, which leaves them a bit shy on underrated players. But Jones, selected in the third round of the 2021 draft out of South Carolina, qualifies,” Farrar wrote in stating his reasons for calling the inside linebacker the “secret superstar” and lone member of his underrated team. “He can close to the quarterback as a blitzer from two levels (Jones had three sacks and 12 quarterback pressures in his rookie season), he’s effective in coverage (Farrar pointed out interception of Derek Carr from the December 8 contest that ended the Rams’ losing streak), and he’s improved as a run defender.”

Farrar concluded how the Rams have the makings of a completely different defense with an infusion of youth. This defense additionally has Aaron Donald aging as he’s in his early 30s. However, the incoming third-year pro is establishing himself as a building block of the future for the Rams defense moving forward.

“As the Rams look to overhaul their defense, at least they have Jones as an ascending player as they start to fill things in around him,” Farrar said.

Rams Assistant Discussed Growing Leadership Role for Jones

Jones is far removed from being a rookie linebacker with Donald in front of him and Von Miller aligned next to him. He’s also pivoting away from being that young ILB standing next to Bobby Wagner and learning new knowledge being in a room with a perennial Pro Bowler and Super Bowl winner.

The stars are lining up for Jones to establish himself as a locker room voice and emerging captain on the Rams. But he’s also on a defense where another Rams veteran defender in Michael Hoecht could establish himself as one of the main leaders of the unit.

Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris during organized team activities (OTAs) liked how Hoecht took charge of his role in lead-by-example fashion, as one who lined up in multiple defensive spots. Morris, though, believes Jones is entering a different situation when it comes to establishing himself as a leader.

“Ernest kind of came in a little bit differently than Hoecht in that leadership position. It’s like drafting a quarterback. No matter what round you get drafted as a quarterback, you got a certain amount of leadership responsibility. It’s no different in our room as like either safety or inside linebacker. So not to disregard your Hoecht leadership role and really give the credit to the inside linebacker position, (which) really holds that leadership role just in general around the league,” Morris explained on May 31 with the L.A. media. “You’re talking about the close calls, you’re talking about setting defenses, you’re talking about potential of being a green dot, whether it be him or a safety. And right now, Ernest is our green dot going out throughout the process doing some of those things, so he’s certainly developed.”

Morris added how Jones being in a room with Wagner “certainly helped him from off the field standpoint, and certainly an on the field standpoint.”

Morris is just as stoked about seeing how much Jones can grow.

“Really fired up to see where he can go this year. Really fired up about Ernest and what he can become,” Morris said.

Rams Super Bowl Winner Also Made All-Underrated List

Jones was the Rams representative by Farrar. But a past Ram made his list too.

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo, who won Super Bowl 56 with Jones and L.A., was the Cleveland Browns’ representative. Farrar wrote how the Ex-Ram “seems to be on the brink of greatness” as he gets a new start after spending last season with the Houston Texans.

“The Rams took Okoronkwo out of Oklahoma in the fifth round of the 2018 draft, and he played a rotational role through his first three NFL seasons. The one-year, $3.25 million deal he signed with the Houston Texans in 2022 was the best possible thing that could have happened to him — he basically doubled his snaps, and his production went through the roof, especially at the end of the 2022 season. From Weeks 13-18, Okoronkwo’s five sacks and 24 total pressures had him in the NFL’s top 10 in both categories, and the development showed up on tape,” Farrar wrote.

Farrar believes that despite “Ogbo” being a lesser known name across the league, he’s an ascending edge rusher equipped with a “killer spin move” and bull rush. And now he gets to be paired with four-time Pro Bowl edge rusher Myles Garrett.