Super Bowl Champ From the 2021 Rams Sounds Off on Thomas Brown Leaving

The Los Angeles Rams received a significant coaching blow on Friday afternoon, February 17 by losing Thomas Brown to the Carolina Panthers, where he will have the offensive coordinator reins.

The move leaves a gaping hole in the Rams’ coaching staff as Brown — who handled roles from assistant coach, to running backs coach and worked with the tight ends — was an immensely popular player’s coach figure and master motivator in the locker room inside the “Rams House.”

While his loss was felt on the Rams, one Super Bowl winner from the 2021 Rams team with Brown sounded off on the hire — as Panthers punter Johnny Hekker will soon reunite with “T.B.”

“Let’s goooooo!!! As much as I am excited for the caliber of coaches we are assembling, I know the character these guys possess. Something special is in the works here in Carolina!” the four-time Pro Bowler said on Twitter celebrating the Panthers’ hire.

Another Ex-Ram Joined Those Sounding Off on Hire

Hekker, who was a beloved captain as a longtime Ram before leaving after the Super Bowl 56 run, wasn’t the only past Rams star who raved about Brown getting his coaching elevation.

Offensive guard Austin Corbett will get the chance to collaborate with Brown again, but this time with Brown coordinating the offensive side of the ball.

Others praised the hire of Brown — from Rams director of football affairs Jacques McClendon to Panthers insider for The Athletic Joe Person calling it “another big hire for Frank Reich” as Reich continues to build up his coaching staff.

Meanwhile, Rams insider for The Athletic Jourdan Rodrigue revealed how “Sean McVay didn’t want to lose Brown,” citing Brown’s ability to be a teacher to Ram players as one key reason. But, “he couldn’t block Brown from a great opportunity like this, either, because OC in Carolina is a promotion.”

McVay has made some sweeping changes with his staff including bringing in Ex-AFC East representatives: Adding Mike LaFleur as offensive coordinator after being with the New York Jets, getting Nick Caley as tight ends coach from the New England Patriots and hiring Ryan Wendell away from the Buffalo Bills to coach the offensive line. While McVay lost Jonathan Cooley from the defensive staff to the Panthers, Brown officially becomes the most prized loss for McVay and the Rams.

Who Could be a Suitable Replacement for Brown?

Now, Brown becomes the most significant vacancy on the 2023 Rams staff. He also becomes the second from the RB room to leave the Rams, as assistant RB coach Ra’Shaad Samples returned to the college game and joined the Arizona State staff.

So who could the Rams turn to now to fill the RB coach position? There are names worth monitoring, given their ties to McVay, the Rams or L.A.

If McVay dips back to the college realm, there are two names with familiarity with him. The first to come to mind is Cadillac Williams of Auburn.

The 40-year-old Williams was a fourth-year running back when McVay was a young offensive assistant on the 2008 Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Williams was a significant retain by new Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze and the former Tigers RB is considered a beloved figure in “War Eagle” country. He additionally won over the Auburn brass by navigating the program on an interim head coach basis after Bryan Harsin was fired. But the opportunity to coach in the NFL could become enticing for Williams.

The second name to come to mind with a tie-in to McVay is C.J. Anderson of Rice University. Anderson is best remembered for helping create a spark for the Rams ground game in the playoffs during their run to Super Bowl 53. Anderson was previously a volunteer coach at his alma mater Cal and was head coach of Monte Vista High in Danville, California during the 2021 season.

If McVay goes outside like he did for the Samples hire last season, Anthony Jones Jr. of Texas Christian would be a deja vu moment. Samples was originally lined up to coach the Horned Frogs before heading to the Rams. Jones Jr. was previously with Memphis where he coached NFC champion running back Kenneth Gainwell, Dallas Cowboys star Tony Pollard and former Ram Darrell Henderson.