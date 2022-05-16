Analysts Reveal the ‘Real Fast’ Rams Addition Who Could Stick Around

Once the NFL Draft came to an end, the Los Angeles Rams managed to add arms and speed to a needed area.

But this was not wide receiver, running back, cornerback or any skill position we’re referring to.

It’s the trenches. And the Rams used the post draft period to continue filling their roster.

Now, two analysts from The Athletic on Monday, May 16 — one Rams insider Jourdan Rodrigue and one draft analyst Nick Baumgardner — revealed the top undrafted free agent signing who has a great chance to stick around the Super Bowl 56 champion’s final roster: Jack Snyder from San Jose State.

Free Agent signing TE Roger Carter, LB Jake Hummel, DB Duron Lowe, DB Jairon McVea, G Jack Snyder, LB Brayden Thomas, LB Benton Whitley, P Cameron Dicker, DB TJ Carter, DT Elijah Garcia, LB Andrzej Hughes-Murray — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2022

What Both Said About the Spartans’ Star

Baumgardner lauded the fact Snyder is experienced on the line, plus raved about his area of quickness.

“Snyder played 57 games as a tackle (mostly LT) at San Jose State, but translates very well to guard for two reasons: His arms are short and he’s real fast,” Baumgardner said. “Snyder has great feet that never stops moving, which always gave him a chance on the edge in pass protection despite his length disadvantage.”

But as a UDFA coming inside the “Rams House,” where does the analyst believe the agile 6-foot-5, 311-pounder will need to build on for a chance to stay on board?

“Play strength has to improve,” Baumgardner said. “But he’s athletic enough to have a chance.”

Rodrigue has covered names like the recently retired Pro Bowler Andrew Whitworth and prized free agent departure Austin Corbett, who signed with the Carolina Panthers during the offseason. The Rams insider, though, gave away one telling nugget on what the Rams may swing towards in evaluating offensive linemen.

“We may start to see the Rams take more chances on late-round and UDFA linemen now that offensive line coach Kevin Carberry has a full season under his belt,” Rodrigue said.

The 38-year-old Carberry shares this connection with Snyder: He was also in the Silicon Valley. Carberry coached from 2018 to 2020 with the Stanford Cardinal as run game coordinator and offensive line coach.

In his first season working with the Rams’ OL unit, Carberry helped manage to produce one UDFA addition who worked his way up the roster ladder — which bodes well for Snyder.

“Last year, tackle Alaric Jackson went from UDFA to actually playing left tackle through an entire late season game with great results,” Rodrigue wrote. “In the case of Snyder, the Rams don’t just want their starting players to compete for spots — they want more competition from depth players too.”

How Can Snyder Fit With the Rams?

Despite not getting drafted, Snyder comes into the league producing a decorated career at SJSU: Winning the Mountain West Conference title in 2020, winning the Pro Football Focus MWC Player of the Year award in that season and earning conference honors from 2018 to 2021 including scholar athlete and first team selection.

He’s also in the school record books for this achievement:

Jack Snyder now has the most starts in San José State Football history. — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) October 24, 2021

Pass protection is his primary strength. Per the SJSU website, Snyder was part of a starting five that only surrendered 21 sacks on 402 passing attempts. During this sequence caught on film against New Mexico, Snyder is facing the most heat with two rushers (one a blitzing linebacker) going his alley. Snyder, however, causes a field collision with his powerful hands:

San Jose State LT Jack Snyder. Quick feet, quick and independent hands. Blocks the 5t with his outside hand and then brings the inside hand with power to not only drive him past the QB, but through his teammate. 2 for 1 block. — Matt Alkire (@mattalkire) January 25, 2022

In the run game, his ability to pull has a chance to intrigue Carberry and Sean McVay, which is shown here in these clips:

Welcome 𝙗𝙖𝙘𝙠 to Spartan Nation, Jack Snyder ⚔️ 🔹 Left Tackle

🔹 Mill Valley, CA

🔹 @jacksnyder54_

🔹 @PFF MW Player of the Year#BusinessDeci21on | #SpartanUp pic.twitter.com/MB1jLCUkVI — San José State Football (@SanJoseStateFB) February 3, 2021

With Joe Noteboom resigned, plus Jackson doing enough to impress the Rams, tackle is likely not the projected area for Snyder. The Rams website lists Snyder going inside…at center.

Regardless of where he lines up, Snyder has become a UDFA worth watching in the trenches with mandatory minicamp on the horizon.