Exclusive: Ex-NFL GM Suggests Bold Move for Rams’ Beckham

Two weeks have passed since the start of the 2022 NFL free agency cycle, and Odell Beckham remains unsigned.

So far, there’s the rumbling of the Cleveland Browns and OBJ linking up again and potentially making amends after the receiver’s release during the season. Even Cleveland-based rapper Tezo has tried to court Beckham back from the Los Angeles Rams, which drew a response from the Super Bowl champion:

Lol that’s an interesting one — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) March 22, 2022

Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski broke his own silence on Monday, March 28 — saying he liked Beckham and saying “we’ll see how it all plays out.”

But in an exclusive interview with Heavy, former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum offered a bold suggestion on Beckham’s behalf that could spark his value for 2023.

Tannenbaum Suggests Beckham Trek to AFC West Contender

Tannenbaum, who spent 2006 to 2012 as the general manager of the New York Jets plus was recently with the Miami Dolphins from 2015 to 2018 as the executive vice president of football operations, shared what he would do if he were in OBJ’s shoes.

“If I was Odell Beckham Jr., candidly, I would walk to Kansas City and say ‘How much is it going to cost me?” Tannenbaum stated. “I’ll pay you to play here because if I could play for Patrick Mahomes for one year (and) rehab my knee, I’m putting myself in the best position possible for March of 2023.”

Tannenbaum is basing this tactic on what could help Beckham not only with his knee rehab, but his free agency status the following season when he’s reached his 30s.

The allure of playing with Mahomes is indeed an intriguing one for any wide receivers, with his past Super Bowl Most Valuable Player and league MVP credentials already in place. Kansas City no longer having Tyreek Hill plays another part to the intrigue.

However, the Rams won’t just give up on OBJ that easily — judging from comments made by both head coach Sean McVay and quarterback Matthew Stafford in a span of 24 hours.

What Both Rams Have Said

McVay, speaking to reporters at the NFL owner’s meeting down in Palm Beach, Florida on Tuesday, used 10 words to Adam Schein of Sirius XM: “We definitely want to be able to get Odell back.”

"I really love him, I cherish our relationship that we were able to establish and develop, and I'm hopeful that there will be many more years working together."@RamsNFL head coach Sean McVay tells @AdamSchein he wants Odell Beckham Jr. back in a Rams uniform. pic.twitter.com/QkzgSNbhnC — Mad Dog Sports Radio (@MadDogRadio) March 4, 2022

Beckham helped spark the Rams’ offense during the playoffs. Before his ACL tear during Super Bowl 56, Beckham averaged 6.3 catches per game with 78.6 yards per game. But he delivered one of his finest performances of his eight-year career in the NFC title game: 9 catches for 113 yards in snapping the Rams’ losing skid over the San Francisco 49ers.

McVay isn’t the only one re-recruiting OBJ back to the “Rams House.” Stafford told the TMZ cameras in a video released Wednesday morning that he’s “doing what I can” to get OBJ back in the Rams’ receivers room.





Tannenbaum wasn’t the lone former general manager who spoke about Beckham’s future. Randy Mueller — who served as GM of the New Orleans Saints (2000 to 2001) and Dolphins (2005 to 2007) — asked a bold question about OBJ’s future in his conversation with Tannenbaum and Heavy.

“I think the injury speaks for itself. You don’t know you’re going to get him back (until) Thanksgiving maybe? Halloween, possibly. So what are you paying for right now and what are you buying?” Mueller asked.