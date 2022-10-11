‘It’s Complicated For Sure:’ Ex-NFL GM Gives Hot Take on Rams’ Offense

“He needs some help,” four words Los Angeles Rams head coach Sean McVay shared with honesty following the 22-10 defeat to the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday, October 9.

He is quarterback Matthew Stafford. The reason is a depleted offensive line. And the final reasons for the word “help:” The front line allowing an average of 4.2 sacks a game during the Rams’ 2-3 start.

While McVay didn’t officially commit to wholesale changes on the offensive line when speaking to reporters via Zoom on Monday, October 10 (h/t The Associated Press’s Greg Beacham), it doesn’t mean the Rams aren’t exploring (h/t Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic).

But are the Rams in a position to make those changes if they gravitate outside of their facility for help? One former NFL general manager weighed in on that trendy subject with Heavy on Rams.

Complicated Scenario

Obviously, there are fans inside the “Rams House” calling for changes up front. There are analysts who have joined in on the belief changes must happen — signifying the hope for the Rams to pivot to free agency or pull off a blockbuster trade before the November 1 deadline for the sake of giving Stafford the help he needs.

Randy Mueller, who handled GM duties for the New Orleans Saints (2000 to 2001) and the Miami Dolphins (2005 to 2007), is one who has taken a glance at what the Rams are facing. Mueller, though, believes the Rams are in a tough spot after putting his GM hat on in his conversation with Heavy.

“It’s complicated for sure,” Mueller said. “They need to improve but they also have to do it cheaply (cap dollars are stretched).”

According to Over The Cap, the Rams only have $4,823,498 in cap space to work with.

And here’s this reminder: The Rams’ draft tactics has helped alter things.

“They don’t have a first round pick next year so you’re probably looking to tackle in the second round,” Mueller said, as the Rams don’t hold a first rounder for one more draft due to the 2021 trade for Stafford, but does hold a 2023 second round selection. “And for them, it’ll probably be late second round.”

How can the Rams Counter This Dilemma in Improving the Protection?

For Ram fans who hope the franchise can pivot to free agency to bolster the protection, Mueller believes it’s going to have to be in a certain area.

“I think you’ve gotta look around the league and maybe steal one off of somebody else’s practice squad,” Mueller said. “It’s doubtful that a team would trade you a tackle but obviously you have to explore that as well.”

If the Rams do opt to explore, here are some notable names likely worth watching — with these names either having a workable value or, in the case of one, luring them out of current retirement if that is a possibility:

Dohnovan West: He was originally an intriguing interior OL signing after the draft by the rival San Francisco 49ers. West, however, ended up losing out on a roster spot with fellow UDFA Jason Poe. The 21-year-old West is currently without an NFL home and has L.A. ties having played high school football at nearby Bishop Alemany in Mission Hills. West didn’t allow a sack in 43 total pass block attempts during the preseason per Pro Football Focus.

J.C. Tretter: Though he’s retired, Tretter’s name continues to be a subject of interest for teams needing center help. And that includes the Rams — especially after the Monday Night Football loss to the 49ers.

Here's a list of some available centers: Drake Jackson (former Ram)

Dohnovan West

B.J. Finney

Austin Reiter (former Ram)

Matt Paradis *tore ACL in 2021*

JC Tretter *probably retired* — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) October 4, 2022

Bleacher Report’s Alex Kay additionally listed the 31-year-old Tretter as one of five “best free agents available” on Saturday, October 8. However, original starter Brian Allen is anticipated to return during the season — which will mean Coleman Shelton likely moves back to his guard spot and the Rams keep Jeremiah Kolone as a reserve option.

Elijah Nkansah: Say the Rams do decide on tackle help. The 6-foot-6 tackle is available after being waived by the Cleveland Browns on Monday. The 27-year-old also has ties to the NFC West — having spent 2018-2019 with the Seattle Seahawks.

The Rams have had to play nine different offensive linemen in the first five games already. If there’s a 10th versus the Carolina Panthers, it could be free agent signing Oday Aboushi, who was added on September 14.

It’s a complicated spot they’re in. Still, help is needed…but it may have to be without making a splashy move for Stafford.