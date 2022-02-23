Former Rams’ McVay QB Addition Finds a New Home Out East

The United States Football League (USFL) has given “love” to a former Los Angeles Rams quarterback who was searching for his next pro football home.

Josh Love, that is.

The 25-year-old quarterback, who was once lured in by Sean McVay and the Rams following the 2020 NFL Draft as an undrafted free agent out of San Jose State, was among the quarterbacks drafted by the Pittsburgh Maulers of the revamped league on Tuesday, February 22. Love was the second pick in the 12th round of the USFL draft.

We LOVE to see it ⚒️ pic.twitter.com/Gx7Cqjfg5w — Pittsburgh Maulers (@USFLMaulers) February 23, 2022

Love Grew up a Rams Fan in Southern California

While Love didn’t hear his name called by any NFL franchise during the 2020 draft, he still received his opportunity of a lifetime after the event: Getting added to the Rams.

And for the native of nearby Mission Viejo, California, his addition to the Rams became a dream come true — as he was suiting up for his childhood team.

Staying home! Blessed to have the opportunity to fulfill my NFL dreams playing for the Los Angeles Rams! God is good! @rams #gorams pic.twitter.com/Ai84A9206S — J.Love (@Josh12Love) April 25, 2020

He also went down memory lane, by sharing a photo of his younger self with a Rams banner behind him.

Love Lost out on Roster Spot with Eventual Preseason Star

Love was one of two Ram quarterbacks added into the QB room in 2020 during a time Jared Goff was QB1 — joining Virginia standout Bryce Perkins.

While Love did what he could to show off his arm in front of McVay and the Ram coaches, here’s where Perkins eventually earned the upper-hand: His mobility.

Sean McVay indicates that a dual-threat ability – as demonstrated by QB2 John Wolford in Saturday’s scrimmage – is a helpful additive quality also in Perkins as the team figured out what cuts to make (announced this morning). Says Perkins has been doing some good things for them. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 25, 2020

Perkins since went on to dazzle the Rams in the 2021 preseason period — showing a knack for extending plays and escaping rushers to gain the first down.

Bryce Perkins with a Houdini-like 4th down conversion against the Raiders which led to a touchdown pass to J.Harris. Perkins refused to be taken down by the defense all game. It seems the Rams found and groomed a quality playmaking QB pic.twitter.com/dFlNaazLIZ — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) August 22, 2021

Perkins also added a hurdle during the month of August:

I don't know a thing about Bryce Perkins, who played QB for the Rams this past week… But he made a few nice throws, and hurdled a guy on the sideline (way too casually). I'm a fan. pic.twitter.com/6BG2C01U70 — Josh Cohen (@JCohen_NFL) August 19, 2021

Love to Have SJSU Reunion Soon

The 6-foot-2, 205-pound Love was a star in blue, white and yellow colors before joining the Rams.

The graduate of California state powerhouse Long Beach Poly High established himself as a three-star prospect by 247Sports and was the nation’s No. 71 ranked pro-style quarterback for the 2015 class — a class that included future first round quarterback Josh Rosen plus future Denver Bronco Drew Lock. Love eventually joined San Jose State as a walk-on.

From there, the numbers went up in the Silicon Valley.

Love was awarded a full scholarship after his first year with the Spartans. In 2016, Love threw for 392 yards in backup duty during his redshirt freshman year of 2016.

But from 2017 to 2019, Love began to have more control of the Spartan offense: Playing in 29 games, throwing for 6,814 passing yards, tossing 41 touchdown passes and throwing 24 interceptions. His final season at the Silicon Valley Cal State University was his best — finishing with 3,923 yards, 22 touchdowns and 8 interceptions and leading into the 2019 Mountain West Conference Offensive Player of the Year award. Love even won the award while playing in a conference that had a future first rounder from Utah State named Jordan Love.

Love was also one of the most masterful at 40+ yard throws in 2019…trailing behind a future No. 1 overall pick and AFC champion quarterback in Joe Burrow.

Highest graded QB on throws 40+ yards downfield last season🚀 1. Dustin Crum, Kent State – 98.1

2. Joe Burrow, LSU – 96.9

3. Josh Love, San Jose St – 94.9 pic.twitter.com/vOg3E0Hz8U — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) June 7, 2020

Love’s tenure with his childhood team, however, ended on August 25, 2020.

Interesting transaction day for the Rams – Signed LB Daniel Bituli + LB Derrick Moncrief, waived LB Bryan London + QB Josh Love. So for now, Bryce Perkins is locked in at QB3. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 25, 2020

Love then made his way to the Carolina Panthers’ practice squad on November 2, 2021. He was eventually released 15 days later.

But now, he’ll soon have what he called a family reunion in Steel City. He’s heading to a team that will feature two guys he once threw the ball to in his college years: Bailey Gaither and Tre Walker.