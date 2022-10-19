Ex-$16 Million RB Adds Fuel to Potential Rams/Cam Akers Trade

The Los Angeles Rams are on their bye week, but there hasn’t been any reports of the franchise saying goodbye to Cam Akers just yet amid trade rumblings.

The former second round selection in the 2020 NFL Draft was not around the team’s Thousand Oaks practice facility next to Cal Lutheran during the week leading up to the Week 6 contest versus the Carolina Panthers. Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown and Ronnie Rivers would go on to handle the backfield load in the 24-10 win on Sunday, October 16.

Akers is projected to move on from the Rams, with head coach Sean McVay confirming that both sides plan to move on during his Monday, October 17 Zoom conference. But now, there’s a past $16 million running back who noticeably has become disgruntled in his current situation — even liking tweets that involved the word “trade.” And this situation officially helps add fuel to a potential swap involving Akers.

2-Time Pro Bowler Could be on the Move

Melvin Gordon has gone from $16 million backfield leader for the Denver Broncos to facing his own nebulous future in the Rockies.

The 29-year-old and two-time Pro Bowler has witnessed his carries and offensive snaps decline this season. Of the 55 carries Gordon has through six games, Gordon has been limited to three carries twice in contests versus the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 and the Monday Night Football overtime loss to the L.A. Chargers.

In the latter contest that saw the Chargers escape 19-16 in overtime, Gordon didn’t touch the football in the second half and even during the overtime period. Latavius Murray wound up handling the running game rigors while taking on Khalil Mack, Kyle Van Noy, J.C. Jackson and former Rams defender Sebastian Joseph-Day.

But following the loss, Gordon started hitting the “like” button on tweets proposing a trade…including two that mentioned Akers’ name.

“Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers straight up,” was one tweet from Pro Football Focus’s Steve Palazzolo that Gordon liked.

Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers straight up — Steve Palazzolo (@PFF_Steve) October 18, 2022

“Too soon to propose a Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers trade?” as what ESPN’s Mike Clay asked, sparking another like from Gordon.

Too soon to propose a Melvin Gordon for Cam Akers trade? — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) October 18, 2022

On the reverse side of Gordon and Akers, one analyst proposed the idea of the 23-year-old heading to the Broncos.

Analyst Revealed Where Broncos Rank in Terms of Akers Fit

CBS Sports NFL analyst Cody Benjamin dropped off his list of suitors involving where Akers can fit, which included trade suitors.

Benjamin listed 10 different teams as possibilities. But at the top of his list? The team Gordon currently plays for. Benjamin included how Denver has shown a distrust for Gordon.

“Few teams are as desperate for an offensive spark. Few teams are in a more dire state at RB, where they lost tackle-breaking standout Javonte Williams to injury and don’t trust Melvin Gordon to protect the rock,” Benjamin wrote.

And, Benjamin attached this Rams angle to the No. 1 ranking.

“Defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero was a Rams assistant during Akers’ first two NFL seasons, and he’s got reason to put good word in for his new team in the AFC West,” Benjamin said.

If Akers were to head to Mile High Country, he would be going to an offense that is yet to produce a 100-yard back this season.

The Rams and Broncos have made an exchange before: Linebacker Kenny Young was part of a deal that sent him to the Rocky Mountains in 2021, which occurred in late October. The Rams got a sixth rounder for the 2024 draft in exchange.

While Gordon once was given an eight figures contract, his base salary dropped to $2,150,000 for this season…making him affordable if the Rams decide to pursue him. A possible move would also bring Gordon back to L.A., having spent 2017 to 2019 there.