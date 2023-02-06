Thoughts of Rams Reunion Re-Emerges for Chargers Cut Candidate

The Los Angeles Chargers are moving toward letting go of a former Los Angeles Rams star in what would be a $4.25 million cap-saving move for the Bolts, which now fuels the thought of this former tight end possibly being a reunion candidate for the “Rams House.”

First unveiled by The Athletic’s Chargers insider Daniel Popper on Monday, February 6, tight end Gerald Everett is among six notable options who are “most likely” going to be cap moves. His entire list of names by ranking are edge Khalil Mack, wide receiver Keenan Allen, cornerback Michael Davis, guard Matt Feiler, center Cory Lindsey and Everett.

But of the six, Popper says “I think Allen, Feiler and Everett are the most likely” to become cap cuts. And that’s when Rams analyst Cameron DaSilva of Rams Wire sprouted this idea:

“I bet Gerald Everett would look pretty good in a Rams uniform,” he reacted.

Gerald Everett Had Best Career Moments & Longest Tenure With the Rams

If Everett is officially out by the start of free agency on March 15, it will mean he’ll soon suit up for his third team in the last three seasons — plus third since his departure from the Rams in 2020.

But while inside the “Rams House,” Everett provided a true No. 2 tight end for Sean McVay and his offense opposite of Tyler Higbee. Here are notable accolades Everett hit while with the Rams:

Delivered three seasons of averaging more than 10.2 yards per catch in his four years with the Rams — more than what he’s had in Seattle and with the Chargers per Pro Football Reference.

While posting back-to-back four touchdown seasons after the Rams, he still has his most career touchdowns in McVay’s offense.

Everett’s reception numbers increased each season from his rookie year before leaving for the Seahawks. And continued to build after.

Lastly, Everett increased the number of catches good enough for first downs each season before his Rams departure.

From 2018 to 2020, Everett went on to catch 33, 37 and 41 receptions as the second tight end to “Big Rig Higs.” The Rams’ tight end production post-Everett? Kendall Blanton became the second-leading TE with just four receptions during the 2021 Super Bowl run. Brycen Hopkins was then the second-leading TE in catches with only seven as Higbee caught 72.

Gerald Everett Could Love New Offensive Situation With New Rams Coaches

If there’s two potential selling points that could persuade Everett to stay in L.A. but slide back over to the “Rams House,” it’s who McVay has brought in to help rejuvenate an offense that finished last in total yards.

For starters, Mike LaFleur is now handling the offensive coordinator reigns who not only produced top 10 passing offenses with the San Francisco 49ers, but helped oversee the first set of Pro Bowls for George Kittle. Then, on Sunday, February 5, Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer reported that McVay is adding former New England Patriots TE coach Brian Caley to the staff in the same position.

“Caley interviewed for OC jobs with the Pats, Jets and Texans, and had inquiries for other jobs, but saw the Rams as the best fit. Sean McVay adds a rising, young coach to his staff,” Breer posted.

Caley not only is a past Super Bowl winner with the Pats, but coached Rob Gronkowski to his final 1,000-yard season of ’17.

Of course, so much will depend on what kind of value Everett will have and how high demand teams will have for him. Again, the Chargers can save close to $5 million in cap space by letting him go. And the franchise is already dealing with the possibility of extending quarterback Justin Herbert — hence the thoughts of Everett being a potential cut candidate.

But at age 29 and his past success as a Ram, he’d provide a much-needed extra receiver at TE if lured back. And if Troy Hill can return to the Rams, perhaps the Rams can pull off something similar by turning to Everett.