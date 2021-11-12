Insider Reveals Big Change for the Rams Offense With Odell Beckham Jr.

The Los Angeles Rams are known for running 11 personnel (one tight end, one running back) or operating out of empty sets with no backs in the backfield in the effort to score at will on defenses.

So where does the newest Ram wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. fit in with the offense? Will it mean some swift changes to the scheme as they integrate OBJ into the system?

Peter Schrager of the NFL Network revealed what the idea for OBJ is on the Friday edition of Good Morning Football. The plan now that Schrager learned: The Rams will go from 11 to 10 personnel with the three-time Pro Bowl wideout Beckham.

As it is, Schrager — who co-hosts the “Flying Coach” podcast with Rams head coach Sean McVay during the offseason — stated that McVay has long had an affinity for coaching OBJ.

“I knew McVay has always lusted after Odell Beckham. This goes back to when Odell was on the (New York) Giants and he was rumored of possibly being traded from the Giants and the Browns offered too much,” Schrager started. “The Giants weren’t going to turn that down but Sean has always had his eye on Odell. And it was actually several other players who called him but McVay got on the phone with Odell Beckham two days ago and basically laid out the plans.”

And those plans McVay pitched to OBJ?

“‘We’re gonna go four-wide, we’re gonna be in 10 personnel, we’re gonna get looks, we’re gonna bring you in here, we’re gonna go win a Super Bowl. Like, let’s go do this! What are we doing? Do you want to go anywhere else and maybe get more touches?’” Schrager described.

What 10 Personnel is Projected to Look Like

A running back is still used in the 10 personnel grouping.

But the difference is this: There are no tight ends in the formation. The formation becomes RB and four wide receivers. An RB, however, can still line up in the backfield.

Here’s one example of a 10 personnel formation ran by the University of Oklahoma: This play a smash concept inside the red zone.

Oklahoma using a Smash Concept near the Goal Line with 10 Personnel. pic.twitter.com/tfQNZpwkgr — Jake Franklin Football (@JakeFranklinFB) November 9, 2021

One projected 10 personnel formation involving the Rams: Darrell Henderson/Sony Michel (RB), Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods, Van Jefferson and now, OBJ.

Kupp himself spoke highly of OBJ following the Rams’ Thursday practice at Thousand Oaks, California with Associated Press Rams reporter Greg Beacham below.

The Rams’ Cooper Kupp loves watching and studying other receivers, and he’s a big fan of OBJ: pic.twitter.com/uTkBlHPt1L — Greg Beacham (@gregbeacham) November 12, 2021

‘Rental’ Agreement

Beckham is not signed to a long-term deal. Here’s the details of his new Rams contract per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network:

The #Rams gave WR Odell Beckham Jr a 1-year deal worth up to $4.25M, source said.

Details:

— $500K signing bonus

— $750K for the rest of the season

— Another $3M available in team-based incentives for how they finish the regular season and the postseason. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 12, 2021

As Schrager says, this is the equivalent of a rental agreement.

“It’s a rental for now and if they can go in there for eight weeks and Odell can feel comfortable, the other wide receivers were a concern,” Schrager described. “How do you tell Cooper Kupp and Robert Woods?”

However, Schrager verbally illustrated the call Jalen Ramsey had with the now former Cleveland Brown OBJ.

“At one point, Jalen Ramsey was on FaceTime recruiting Odell Beckham, and I can tell you this knowing it’s a fact, and Odell said, ‘What do you think about the wide receivers?’ And Jalen Ramsey at the facility took the FaceTime into the receivers room where they’re all sitting there and he puts it into the room and says, ‘Guys, Odell’s here, do we want Odell?’ And they’re all like, ‘Yeah, come on, let’s go!’ It was that clear.”

More from the GMF segment can be viewed below.