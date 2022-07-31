Insider Shares Reason Rams WR Van Jefferson Didn’t Practice

At “Back Together Saturday,” there was no sign of Van Jefferson running routes and hauling in catches for the Los Angeles Rams on July 30.

Jefferson’s head coach Sean McVay was asked why Jefferson wasn’t in action in front of nearly 15,000 fans at UC Irvine’s Crawford Field — leading to the Super Bowl winning head coach saying that he wasn’t sure what was the reason he wasn’t in action and the Rams were aiming to figure out what was wrong.

“I’ll have more information for you later,” McVay said. “Like I said, I don’t have anything right now.”

Signs pointed toward Jefferson’s knee, which had become bothersome toward the end of the Rams’ Super Bowl run. Now, on the morning of Sunday, July 31, one NFL insider revealed the reason why Jefferson wasn’t in the lineup.

Ailment & How Long Jefferson Could Miss

Per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, Jefferson was indeed dealing with that same knee. The NFL insider also revealed the next step Jefferson plans to take in dealing with his ailment.

“Rams WR Van Jefferson will see a specialist on Monday for a knee issue that has been plaguing him, source said,” Rapoport tweeted.

Rapoport added a possible timetable of how long Jefferson could be out.

“Jefferson has been doing maintenance and faces the prospect of missing a few weeks. He’ll have more info following the appointment, including if he needs surgery,” Rapoport said.

He injured his right knee on Halloween of 2021 but managed to play on it in the win over the Houston Texans. Jefferson was diagnosed with a Knee Strain Grade 1. He then sat out of practice during the week leading up to the NFC title game because of the same knee.

Jefferson wasn’t always away from drills at UC Irvine. Prior to Saturday, he took part in field action and was moving fluidly on the natural gras surface at Crawford Field.

McVay, while declining to give specifics, did show concern when addressing the injury matter.

McVay Sends Message to Odell Beckham, OBJ Responds

Dependent upon Jefferson’s injury extent, has the door become more wider for Odell Beckham to possible return?

McVay, speaking with the NFL network’s Andrew Siciliano and Maurice Jones-Drew, sent that message to OBJ following Saturday’s practice.

“Hopefully we’ll get Odell Back at some point,” McVay said. “If you’re out there Odell, I know you heard that.”

It’s not the first time McVay has shared his desire to lure back Beckham to the “Rams House.” McVay said on the Rich Eisen Show that he was interested then in having the three-time Pro Bowler back with the Rams. In joining the Rams, Beckham improved his totals from his first six games with the Cleveland Browns: Catching 27 passes for 305 yards and scoring five touchdowns. But his NFC Championship game performance of nine catches for 113 yards have been revered the most among Ram fans.

The current unsigned free agent Beckham is still yet to be cleared following his surgery on the torn ACL he suffered during Super Bowl 56. But he did respond to McVay’s message with three words: