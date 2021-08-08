‘How Ya Like Me Now?!’ Isaac Bruce Quotes Rap Legend in HOF Speech

Isaac Bruce walked into the Pro Football Hall of Fame on Saturday in Canton, Ohio remembering everyone who helped get him there: From his family, former coaches and his former teammates on the Rams.

But there was one person he remembered the most, plus purposely saved a famous rap reference for regarding this one particular person…who he referred to as the “nameless voice.”

Who was this “nameless voice?” One hint is, this person the Rams wide receiver legend was referencing was a front office executive, scout or former coach. But it was clearly someone who rubbed Bruce the wrong way in 1994 prior to the NFL Draft.

“To the nameless voice that called me two weeks before the draft in 1994 to let me know that the NFL wasn’t checking for me, that they didn’t like me, they liked more NFL legends Bert Emanuel and Ryan Yarborough,” Bruce began. “I know you’re alive. I pray God keep you alive for this day.”

And that’s when Bruce channeled some Kool Moe Dee vibes.

“My message to you is, rap legend Kool Moe Doe wanted me to ask you: How ya like me now?” the new addition to the Hall of Fame Bruce bluntly asked, drawing loud, reverberating cheers that sounded like a late 1980s Kool Moe Dee concert reaction.

Rams Twitter Explodes After KMD Reference

Bruce was 15-years-old when the legendary Manhattan MC, also known as Mohandas Dewese, released his classic song in 1987.

The song was so revered by Dewese, that it became his first song to appear in the Billboard Hot R&B/Hip-Hop songs and had an 18-week stay on the charts. The song is also considered one of the greatest diss record Hip-Hop songs ever made because Dewese was taking jabs at rival rapper and another Hip-Hop legend LL Cool J.





“How ya like me now?” from Bruce led to a flurry of Twitter reactions, beginning first with Bruce’s former team.

HOW YOU LIKE ME NOW! 🎤⬇️ @IsaacBruce80 — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 8, 2021

One fan gave this prediction regarding music streams online for the rest of the weekend.

Isaac Bruce gon make all Kool Moe Dee music streams go up overnight .. “How Ya Like Me Now” 🤣🤣 — Kevn Striker (@Mr_BX2BK) August 8, 2021

Two-time Super Bowl champion tight end Bryon Chamberlain was another who reacted online.

Isaac Bruce quoted Kool Moe Dee in his @ProFootballHOF speech “How you like me now” 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾 — byron chamberlain (@bc_chamberlain) August 8, 2021

The NFL Network then took its turn by creating this graphic.

A Hall of Fame message for the doubters 💪 @IsaacBruce80 📺: #PFHOF20 Enshrinement on NFL Network pic.twitter.com/nJcbvrY94Q — NFL Network (@nflnetwork) August 8, 2021

Staying with the NFL network, the face of the network Rich Eisen, who was also hosting the nearly four hour ceremony on the channel, took the timeout to tweet out his reaction to Bruce’s message.

Isaac Bruce quietly going about his business and waiting decades to publicly ask “How do you like me now?” is an outstanding @ProFootballHOF moment. — Rich Eisen (@richeisen) August 8, 2021

Bruce Reunites with Members of ‘Greatest Show on Turf’ & Sends Another Message

Before Bruce got to walk on the stage and be presented his bust with brother Sam Bruce, the franchise’s all-time leading wide receiver reconnected with the guys he won the 2000 Super Bowl with: Marshall Faulk, Orlando Pace and Kurt Warner.

Even Trent Green, who was originally plugged to start at quarterback that Super Bowl winning season, was in attendance.

After wrapping up his Kool Moe Dee jab, Bruce then delivered his bevy of thanks: From the city of St. Louis, his college town Memphis, his hometown Fort Lauderdale and also his high school Dillard High.

But along with recalling the “nameless voice,” Bruce sent his thanks to the defensive backs he had to go against in his illustrious 16-year career that saw him catch 1,024 career passes and score 91 touchdowns.

“All the defensive backs,” Bruce said. “The ones that baptized me and the ones I baptized, I appreciate you. I love you.”

The short version of Bruce’s ceremony can be found here.