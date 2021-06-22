Future Rams Hall of Famer Announces His Presenters for August Ceremony

Isaac Bruce had to first wait 11 years after his final NFL game in 2009 to learn he’s entering the Pro Football Hall of Fame, joining the 2020 class. However, the spread of coronavirus prevented him and the rest of his hall class from putting on the gold jacket and delivering a speech in his induction ceremony.

But now, Bruce will be honored in the 2021 festivities set for early August 2021, and the Los Angeles Rams legend has unveiled his two presenters.

Bruce, who starred for the Rams for 14 seasons and scored the final touchdown to lift his team to the 23-16 victory over the Tennessee Titans in the 2000 Super Bowl, announced brother Sam Bruce and longtime friend Tony Wyllie as his HOF presenters. Bruce joined “The Mission Podcast” with Jamir Howerton on Tuesday to announce his presenters for the annual ceremony at Canton, Ohio. Wyllie met “The Reverend” after he was drafted by the Rams in 1994 when he was the assistant director of public relations for the franchise. Sam was the guy Bruce revealed he always patterned his game after.

“When I think about football and my career and huge parts of my life, I always imagined these two guys being a part of it,” Bruce told Howerton.





Bruce Reveals His First Football Idol: His Brother

While growing up in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, Bruce told Howerton who is first football hero and role model was. It wasn’t someone in the league. It was someone from his family tree.

“I grew up watching him play football, I developed my love for football watching him at Holiday Park,” Bruce said. “Every time I was at games or practices, his name would be the name I would hear over the loudspeaker either making the big play, the touchdown or making the huge tackle.”

Watching Sam Bruce play was what persuaded Bruce to give football a try. Even after his playing days, Bruce said he still follows Sam’s example.

“I wanted to be like this guy as far as football was concerned,” Bruce said. “Not only that, but when I grew older and more mature, I found out just how great of a husband this guy was and how committed to life and his family is. He’s truly a family man and I’ve wanted to mimic and imitate everything he stood for. I got that approach from him and the love of football from him.”

Sam shared how he and his older brothers were tough on Isaac in the front yard of their parent’s house, but saw his refusal to give up on getting his hands on the football.

“We wouldn’t let him score and he would cry, cry mad. But, he wouldn’t quit,” Sam said. “So I was like ‘He has that tenacity.'”

Wyllie Stayed Supportive of ‘The Reverend’

The first member of the Rams Bruce met was someone who didn’t suit up for the team. It was Wyllie.

“When I got drafted in 1994, one of the first person’s I saw and got to meet was Tony Wyllie. I just remember how sharp and clean he was and was very professional. When I met him, he was genuine, he looked out for the players especially the young guys that came in and we just developed a friendship,” Bruce said.

From there, Wyllie watched Bruce blossom from a rookie wideout who caught 21 passes in his rookie year to hauling in 119 receptions the following year. Wyllie even walked into the Rams’ locker room following the franchise’s first Super Bowl win to hug and congratulate Bruce. And that was during a time Wyllie was on the opposite side with the Titans as their P.R director.

“The Lord brought me and Isaac together for a reason. The great thing, it’s love and respect. It was really a pleasure to watch him grow into a superstar. He’s a Hall of Famer on and off the field,” Wyllie said.

The one year delay was clearly worth it for Bruce. Because now, the two men he wanted at his HOF ceremony will be presenting him.

“I’m sure a lot of people who know me are not surprised that these two are a part of my presentation,” Bruce said.