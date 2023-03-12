Rams’ Jalen Ramsey Gives Strong Take to Learning His 2023 Fate

After weeks of speculation that he would be moved, the Los Angeles Rams finalized a deal that has them trading All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, March 12.

CBS Sports HQ NFL insider Josina Anderson was first to reveal the “deep discussions” going on between the AFC East playoff team of last season and the Rams.

“I’m told the Rams & the Dolphins are in deep discussions on a trade for CB Jalen Ramsey. A deal is not finalized, but there’s “a high likelihood” it happens, at this time, per a league source. A lot of teams are interested in Ramsey, but the focus is on where he wants to be,” Anderson shared Sunday.

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported at 2:16 p.m. Eastern that the “trade is now agreed to.” Also involved in the deal per Schefter: A 2023 third round selection and tight end Hunter Long. Schefter includes “trade will be processed Wednesday, when league year begins.”

Ramsey, meanwhile, sounded off via two tweets before the deal was final — one with the caption “can’t ever tell me prayer don’t work!” but another with the one-word caption “mood,” which signified the perennial Pro Bowler in a celebratory state.

Rams Head Coach Sean McVay Sounded Off on Ramsey & his Future Friday

Again, Ramsey being a potential trade candidate had been ongoing for weeks. It began with Ramsey making a cryptic post with “If that’s the end, I went out with a BANG!” as part of his caption on January 13.

It is what it is! It was what it was! If that’s the end, I went out wit a BANG! Still THAT! 🤟🏾 pic.twitter.com/dEM63EFa4u — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) January 13, 2023

Meanwhile, Ramsey’s head coach since the middle of the 2019 season Sean McVay broke his silence to reporters on Ramsey’s future on Friday, March 10 — along with the future of Leonard Floyd before the leader in sacks was released.

“Those are all fluid situations,” McVay said (h/t rams.com) on the eve of the NFL free agency signing period set for Wednesday, March 15. “I think we’ve had dialogue with those guys about what the possibilities are. You want to keep some of those conversations in-house, but you also don’t want people getting caught-off guard. There’s a lot of information that’s out there, and there’s always a lot of discussions that take place behind the scenes.”

With Ramsey on the move, this now leaves the Rams with a cornerback room with only one player entering his third season in Robert Rochell while also featuring 2022 rookies Decobie Durant, Derion Kendrick and Russ Yeats.

Ramsey Gives One More Reaction

Ramsey is now walking into a loaded Dolphins secondary — one that features four-time Pro Bowler Xavien Howard, rising safety Jevon Holland and Kader Kohou, who delivered 10 pass deflections last season during their postseason run.

But there’s even more added intrigue to Ramsey heading to South Beach, as noted by the NFL Network’s Steve Wyche before the deal went down.

“If Jalen Ramsey gets traded to Miami, forget the games, I am paying to watch practice. Ramsey and Xavien Howard vs Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle,” Wyche said via Twitter.

Ramsey had already gone against Cooper Kupp, Robert Woods and Allen Robinson in practices at Thousand Oaks. Now he gets to tangle with two past 100-catch wide receivers on the Dolphins.

Ramsey, meanwhile, shared this post at approximately 2:34 p.m. Eastern: