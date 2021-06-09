Jalen Ramsey is All Smiles in New Rams Number

Jalen Ramsey’s weekend ended on a rather bitter note when he found out his Los Angeles Rams got out of the Julio Jones sweepstakes. But June 8 saw a smiling Ramsey, plus a new number unveiled.

The four-time Pro Bowl cornerback jogged onto the Rams’ practice field in Thousand Oaks, California donning No. 5, which now represents his newest number.

Ramsey flashed a smile too while wearing the single digit.

He’s now the latest Rams player to make a number switch as the league is allowing skill position players to wear a number between 1-9. Ramsey is joining fellow teammates Cam Akers, DeSean Jackson and secondary-mate Jordan Fuller in the solo digit category.

Jalen Ramsey and Jordan Fuller confer during practice. pic.twitter.com/avhg0KC6ig — Gary Klein (@LATimesklein) June 8, 2021

Ramsey Had Been Hinting at Changing Out of No. 20

The 26-year-old Ramsey is yet to share publicly why he chose No. 5 for 2021. The last time he wore a single-number uniform was his Florida State days when he donned No. 8. Originally, there was the outside world perception that Ramsey would return to his garnet and gold number. But Ramsey posted this about that thought on his Twitter page.

I’ll only wear 8 again if I’m teamed up with my Florida state brothers 👀 https://t.co/4tOMgsDZH2 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 1, 2021

Then, Ramsey had his sights set on wearing No. 2 before the NFL announced its new ruling on gameday numbers on April 21.

😂😂🤣🤣 Imma chill.. But nah let this rule pass forreal & I got my eyes on that 2 https://t.co/lLTuoMmo1r — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 1, 2021

Ramsey then recalled that wide receiver teammate Robert Woods wore No. 2 during his USC and Gardena, California, Serra High days. Ramsey, though, playfully tried to convince Woods to keep his current gameday uniform.

I forgot that @robertwoods would definitely want number ✌🏾 but y’all just let him know that that 17 fye 😂 — Jalen Ramsey (@jalenramsey) April 9, 2021

In the end, Woods won the right to don the deuce.

But that didn’t stop Ramsey from getting out of No. 20. He will now wear the same number that Rams legendary punter Sean Landeta wore as well as former Rams quarterback Dieter Brock, who holds the claim of being a 34-year-old rookie quarterback in 1985 but guided the franchise to a 7-0 start and conference title game appearance, where they lost to the eventual Super Bowl champion the Chicago Bears.

Ramsey, though, will be the first Rams defensive player in franchise history to wear No. 5.

Ramsey Joining Other Star Defensive Backs in Numbers Switch

The two-time All-Pro Ramsey won’t be the only standout defensive back who will shed out of wearing a number between 20 and 29.

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Patrick Peterson will go from 21 to No. 7, his number during his LSU days. Peterson was an eight-time Pro Bowl selection while wearing No. 21 with the Arizona Cardinals.

Cardinals safety Budda Baker will go from No. 32 to No. 3, getting out of the number he’s worn since his high school days. Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Darius Slay is now No. 2 this fall after playing the game rocking No. 24. Ramsey’s NFC West rival Jason Verrett of the San Francisco 49ers is pulling out No. 2, his digit at Texas Christian University, after covering receivers in No. 22.

On the Rams defense, Ramsey officially becomes the third defender to switch numbers. Fuller relinquished No. 32 for four while the team’s leader in interceptions last season, Darious Williams, rounds out the trio of Rams who will make the number change. But the cornerback Williams will stay in the double digit field and go from No. 31 to No. 11 for 2021.

The complete list of who changed numbers can be found here.