Tallest TE Option is the First to Get Cut by Rams: Report

It has begun: NFL rosters trimming down everywhere including the 2022 Los Angeles Rams roster.

Tuesday, August 16 marks the official roster cut off day when teams can downsize to 85 players. And the Rams have made their first roster decision which involves the tight end room.

Who Was Released

Jamal Pettigrew will be released by the Super Bowl 56 champions, with his agency OSMG LLC in Houston confirming the news with Heavy Senior NFL reporter Matt Lombardo on Tuesday morning.

#Rams are releasing TE Jamal Pettigrew, according to his agency @OSMG_LLC. — Matt Lombardo (@MattLombardoNFL) August 16, 2022

The move now leaves the Rams with the following TE options: Tyler Higbee, Brycen Hopkins, Kendall Blanton, Roger Carter, Jared Pinkney and Jacob Harris — though the 2021 fourth rounder Harris spent his June minicamp and July/August training camp working with the wide receivers more.

But for the Rams, this not only means they’ll be one less tight end, but will lose their tallest tight end option.

Who Was Pettigrew?

Pettigrew was a towering 6-foot-7, 247-pounder who arrived to the “Rams House” on a undrafted free agent contract.

The former Southeastern Conference and Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) player Pettigrew signed his deal on May 1, after the 2022 NFL Draft. Despite not hearing his name called, he told Crescent City Sports that playing in the league is a dream that came true for the former McNeese State and LSU option.

“Obviously, you dream to hear your name called,” he said to CCS. “But to be able to sign a contract in the NFL is a dream come true no matter if it’s during the draft or right after.”

Pettigrew added how he felt the Rams would call him late in the draft if he wasn’t selected by any franchise.

“My agent made me aware early in the seventh round that the Rams wanted me,” Pettigrew said. “I’ve been in contact with them (Rams) for the last three weeks so I knew they had a lot of interest. It’s exciting to sign with the defending Super Bowl champions but my focus is to continue to work hard and prove what I have to do to make the team.”

Before his brief stay with the Rams, he was named a top 10 transfer by Rivals for the 2021 season.

Who are the best 10 transfer tight ends? @rivalsmike ranks them and has LSU turned McNeese State TE Jamal Pettigrew at No. 9: https://t.co/Qmh4NNFi4y pic.twitter.com/Cl4TJ3zmOS — Rivals (@Rivals) July 18, 2021

Plays like this one where he sneaks behind Incarnate Word gave McNeese State an explosive option at the tight end spot.

The Cowboys gamble' pays off as Cody Orgeron hits Jamal Pettigrew on the play-action pass on 4th-and-1 for a 4⃣9⃣-yard TD to open the scoring against No. 1⃣6⃣ UIW❗️ #SouthlandStrong #GeauxPokes #FCS 🖥️ – https://t.co/rmlemXfF3A pic.twitter.com/HNNnDmDGBC — Southland Conference (@SouthlandSports) October 23, 2021

But Pettigrew pointed out how his film at LSU and the September 11, 2021 game against the Tigers showcases his ability to be a stout blocker.

Pettigrew took part in Rams minicamp and training camp — the latter held at Crawford Field on the UC Irvine campus. Pettigrew was officially announced as one of seven UDFA signings by the Rams on May 13. And one of the other names who signed with the Rams on that date? The standout from the preseason opener wide receiver Lance McCutcheon.

LA Rams Transactions (2/2):

• Free Agent signing DB Dan Isom, WR Lance McCutcheon, DT Dion Novil, TE Jamal Pettigrew, LB Keir Thomas, DB Caesar Williams — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) May 13, 2022

Pettigrew, though, was on the field for a total of just 12 snaps in the win over the Chargers according to Pro Football Focus. Carter ended up taking the most TE snaps at 21.

The Rams, like every NFL franchise, have until 1 p.m. Pacific to cut or waive a total of five players to make the 85-player requirement.