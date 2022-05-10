Reactions Flood For Rams Possibly Adding $43.5 Million Pro Bowler

Here we go again: There are many who believe the Los Angeles Rams have another chance to add more star power.

This time, the latest name to have his name attached to the Rams by fans is newly released 2020 Pro Bowler James Bradberry — who once was signed to a three-year, $43.5 million deal by the team.

So how did the now former New York Giants cornerback get here? After the Giants had an inability to find a trade suitor for their cornerback, he was released by the team on the late morning of Monday, May 9 per The Athletic’s Giants reporter Dan Duggan.

“The Giants are releasing CB James Bradberry after failing to find a trade partner, per source,” Duggan tweeted.

The Giants insider added more nuggets to the move — revealing the financial impact this has on the G-Men in the long run.

“The move will create $10.1M in cap savings while leaving $11.7M in dead money (savings will be $11.5M with $10.4M dead this year and $1.4M dead in 2023 if they make it a June 1 cut).” Duggan added.

Following the release of Bradberry, the “Rams House” began to chime in on social media.

NFL & Ram Fans Want Bradberry Added

Already, there’s this feeling from NFL fans that the Rams will hit the recruiting trail and try to lock in the now available 28-year-old.

Can't wait for James Bradberry to sign with the Rams — Jamie Strowhiro (@jamiestrowhiro) May 9, 2022

The Twitter account The Ramily Report tried to ask All-Pro Rams cornerback and captain Jalen Ramsey what his thoughts are on the Bradberry possibility:

Jalen Ramsey and James Bradberry… what you think @jalenramsey? @RamsNFL — The Ramily Report (@RamilyReport) May 9, 2022

Another Rams fan account fired off the burning question:

Is James Bradberry a Ram yet? — RamsToday (@RamsTodayIG) May 9, 2022

One more Rams fan sent this suggestion via Twitter:

@jalenramsey @KaraHenderson @RamsNFL can y’all tell the front office to sign James bradberry we would very much appreciate It 😂 — 🕴🏾 (@Yung__mitch) May 9, 2022

Unfortunately for the fans who are clamoring for Bradberry inside the “Rams House” plus for any analysts who wants to see the Rams make a run at Bradberry, reality sets in.

Rams Would Have Beyond Difficult Time Snatching Him Up

As intriguing as it looks to add another Pro Bowler opposite of Ramsey and have him team alongside the likes of Bobb Wagner, Aaron Donald, etc., there’s no way the Rams have any room for him this late in the offseason.

For starters, the Rams already made a free agent move to add to the cornerback room: Re-adding slot cornerback Troy Hill after a one year experiment with the Cleveland Browns. Per Spotrac, the Rams are set to take on a base salary of $1.5 million from the two-year, $9 million deal he originally signed with the Browns.

But outside of free agency, the Rams bolstered the CB unit through the NFL Draft. Derion Kendrick of Georgia and Decobie Durant from South Carolina State, the former winning a national title and the latter earning praise from Deion Sanders, were added by the franchise. Both are bringing in an aerial snatcher element to the Rams.

Derion Kendrick and Decobie Durant combined for 7 INTs in 2021… The @RamsNFL added some BALL HAWKS in the draft 🔒 pic.twitter.com/ZbQeLwQZ88 — PFF College (@PFF_College) May 6, 2022

In the case of Kendrick, he didn’t allow a single touchdown his side including in games against the fierce Southeastern Conference (SEC) gauntlet. Also, Kendrick brings this crucial element to the Rams’ defense: Neutralizing passes that stretch beyond 10 yards — with Kendrick producing the lowest number of completions among the 2022 rookie class of corners per Sports Info Solutions.

The lowest completion percentage allowed on throws at least 10 yards downfield among all Power 5 players this year is in the 2022 #NFLDraft class. New #Rams CB @_rayshawnnn_, in his lone season at Georgia, only conceded 5 catches on 29 such targets.#RamsHouse pic.twitter.com/SKUaM6y5BJ — SIS_Football (@football_sis) May 5, 2022

Durant, meanwhile, began to surface on NFL boards with a two-interception outing versus national powerhouse Clemson.

SC State CB Decobie Durant (5-10, 180, #14) is a prospect to keep an eye on today in the Cricket Celebration Bowl vs. Jackson State (Noon ET, ABC). The reigning MEAC Defensive Player of the Year had his best game against Clemson earlier this season where he recorded 2 INTs. pic.twitter.com/x5ROvCvp4X — Jordan Reid (@Jordan_Reid) December 18, 2021

The Hall of Famer Sanders then gave Durant his praise following a huge game in the 2021 Celebration Bowl, mentioned in this Heavy on Rams story.

With these two on board, plus the rest of the state of the CB room, Jake Ellenbogen of Downtown Rams is one who doesn’t envision Bradberry coming over.

I really don’t see the #Rams signing James Bradberry. I’m sorry fans, the Rams have Jalen Ramsey, Troy Hill, Decobie Durant, Robert Rochell, David Long & Derion Kendrick. I just don’t see a pathway here. — JAKE ELLENBOGEN (@JKBOGEN) May 9, 2022

As enticing as it may look for the Rams to add one more Pro Bowler, the champs are more than likely not going to have enough to pursue him or will be interested in bringing him in. Duggan has already unveiled the strongest suitors, none of them the Rams.