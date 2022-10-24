Rams Legend Gives Strong Take on the Position his Former Team is in

The Los Angeles Rams obviously aren’t anywhere near where the Philadelphia Eagles are in the NFC standings, nor where the Minnesota Vikings are under former Rams offensive coordinator Kevin O’Connell. Both sit at a combined 11-1 heading into Week 8 and have positioned themselves in the driver’s seat for the first and second seed in the conference playoffs.

But at 3-3 overall and ready resume the 2022 season, one notable Rams legend chimed in on the state of the Rams.

Count former Rams quarterback and 1990 Pro Bowler Jim Everett as one former Ram who likes where this version of the Rams are heading into the end of October.

“The Rams bye week couldn’t have come at a better time. NFC is wide open and the healthiest team will have the inside track in the playoff race,” Everett posted.

The @RamsNFL bye week couldn’t have come at a better time. #NFC is wide open and the healthiest team will have the inside track in the playoff race. — 𝒥𝒾𝓂 𝐸𝓋𝑒𝓇𝑒𝓉𝓉 (@Jim_Everett) October 24, 2022

Though the Rams are three games behind the Eagles for the conference’s top seed, they find themselves not far from the division race. The Seattle Seahawks are the current NFC West leader at 4-3 overall and elevated their NFC West lead following the 37-23 romp of the Chargers.

But there’s a big emphasis on the latter part of Everett’s tweet — helping fuel the optimism from him and Ram fans.

Rams Set to Reload

Head coach Sean McVay resumed his Zoom media session with the L.A. media on Monday, October 24 with some revealing details that will pique the interest of the “Rams House.”

It involves the Rams getting ready to reload at certain spots…by having guys healthy again.

Per the Rams, here’s who is on their way back:

Van Jefferson: Starting here. The Rams have been missing their No. 3 option throughout the entire season, as Jefferson had been battling a knee injury that surfaced during training camp.

Now, the third-year wideout is on his way to finally rejoining Cooper Kupp and teaming alongside fellow tall wideout Allen Robinson.

Before his injury, Jefferson really blossomed his second season with the Rams. He went on to produce career-best marks across the board in receptions (50), yards (802) and touchdowns (six). He also tripled his first down receptions according to Pro Football Reference. His return comes at a critical time when the Rams have only produced 1,588 passing yards (18th among NFL teams) but are tied for the third-fewest touchdown receptions with six.

Troy Hill: The slot cornerback Hill had been out of action due to a groin injury.

But when healthy, Hill gave the Rams a needed ball-hawk when taking on inside wide receivers — showcased in Week 1 against the Buffalo Bills:

And Hill’s return comes at a critical time with the second meeting against the San Francisco 49ers on the horizon. This time, the Niners bring with them newly acquired Christian McCaffrey, who’s expected to build off his 22 offensive snaps in his 49ers debut in the 44-23 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday, October 23. The 49ers will likely try flexing the versatile McCaffrey out wide and operate him as a part-time slot option — which can bring Hill into the fold.

McVay, per Rams team reporter Stu Jackson, confirmed both Hill and Jefferson are expected to contribute.

Asked if WR Van Jefferson and DB Troy Hill will contribute immediately this week, Rams HC Sean McVay said they'll take it a day at a time with both, "but the answer is yes." — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 24, 2022

Travin Howard: The inside linebacker not only was dealing with a groin injury, but had to have core muscle surgery during July — which took away training camp time.

#Rams LB Travin Howard, who landed on the PUP list with a groin injury, is scheduled to have core muscle surgery from noted sports hernia guru Dr. William Meyers in Philadelphia early this week, sources say. Based on the timing, he has a solid chance to be ready for the season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 23, 2022

His return adds depth for the duo of Bobby Wagner and Ernest Jones inside. But, Howard became beloved among Ram fans for pulling this off against the 49ers in their last contest held at SoFi Stadium:

The play that stopped our heart tonight! The defense finished the game for the Rams and how fitting was it for Aaron Donald to force that INT for Travin Howard! Donald rallied the defense in the 4th quarter! The Rams are heading to the Super Bowl! pic.twitter.com/3AeW6Dl7pv — RAMS ON FILM (@RamsOnFilm) January 31, 2022

McVay Announces One More Crucial Offensive Decision

We now know who will be protecting Matthew Stafford for the rest of the season on the blindside.

It will be Alaric Jackson, as McVay announced on Monday.

Sean McVay said Alaric Jackson will be the Rams' starting LT moving forward. — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) October 24, 2022

Jackson, who came to the league undrafted out of Iowa in the 2021 NFL Draft, has steadily become the Rams’ most dependable offensive lineman through their injury pileup and reshuffled starting lineup.

The 6-foot-7, 285-pounder slid to the blindside after starting at right guard. He delivered one of his better outings of the season against the Carolina Panthers in the 24-10 win on October 16, earning a 86.3 pass block grade by Pro Football Focus. Jackson didn’t allow any sacks or pressures his side that contest. Jackson’s new spot comes after the team added tackle depth by signing former Ram Ty Nsekhe.