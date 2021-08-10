Unofficial Depth Chart Lists 2 Undrafted Rams as Second Team WR’s

At approximately 10:45 a.m. PT, the Los Angeles Rams released their unofficial depth chart on all three sides of the football.

The first team side of things on offense came out predictable – with Matthew Stafford as the starting quarterback, Darrell Henderson as RB1 and the wide receiving trio of Cooper Kupp, DeSean Jackson and Robert Woods as ones. But there are two noticeable surprises at wide receiver.

Behind Jackson is J.J. Koski. Penciled behind Woods is Trishton Jackson. What do the second stringers have in common? They both went undrafted and have found a way to ascend to near starting status.

The first unofficial depth chart of the 2021 season is here ⤵️ — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 10, 2021

Who is J.J. Koski?

Koski has long been a California guy.

He starred at San Ramon Valley High in Danville, California in the Golden State’s Bay Area. A four-year varsity letterman, Koski caught 161 career passes for 2,589 yards and scored 30 touchdowns per MaxPreps – meaning he averaged 40.25 receptions, 647.25 yards and 7.5 touchdowns per year at the preps level. Koski also kept his legs moving on the basketball court and ran in the 100 and 200 meters in track.

Koski, though, was considered underrecruited in high school with Cal Poly and Montana representing his only four-year offers per 247Sports, ultimately choosing the former.

While at San Luis Obispo, Koski played receiver in the Triple Option attack. However, the Mustangs still found ways to feed him the football: Ending 2019 with three 100-yard receiving games. In 2018, Koski averaged 20.2 yards a catch.

Despite the Mustangs being so run-oriented, Koski managed to draw one-on-ones especially in the play action. Here’s one example from the 2019 season.

VIDEO: Jalen Hamler hits J.J. Koski with 55-yard pass. #RideHigh pic.twitter.com/0f7o7KLGBU — Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) November 2, 2019

Then another from 2017, which shows Koski drawing the solo matchup even with the Mustangs operating out of a Flexbone look.

VIDEO: J.J. Koski's 43-yard catch in second quarter to set up a Cal Poly touchdown. pic.twitter.com/FGgPgfhJE7 — Cal Poly Football (@calpolyfootball) October 29, 2017

Koski himself didn’t mind playing in a traditionally run-based attack, telling Mustang News in October 2019 “Every time I touch the ball, I feel like I can have a pretty big impact on the game. Being in the Triple Option, you don’t get the amount of touches you get in, let’s say, a spread offense or something like that. But I think anytime the ball is in my hands, I can make a big play and put six points on the board.”

Senior wide receiver J.J. Koski is stepping into the spotlight this season.https://t.co/sgN3JkpOTJ pic.twitter.com/X8YEfVYrB0 — Mustang News (@CPMustangNews) October 4, 2019

Koski went undrafted before signing his rookie deal with the Rams in April 2020. He then signed a reserves/future deal on January 18. Now, he’s listed ahead of rookie second rounder Tutu Atwell on the depth chart.

Strong Training Camp Leads to Jackson’s Rise

Jackson became one to watch during training camp – due to Atwell being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list and fellow rookie Jacob Harris dealing with an early core injury.

Well, well, well Trishton Jackson pic.twitter.com/rrFoZXbaRT — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) July 28, 2021

The former Syracuse receiver began to take advantage of the opportunity to gain reps, as noted by The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue.

While Atwell and Harris has slowly began to work their way into the Rams’ offense (both got action in the Rams’ joint practice with the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday), it’s clear the Rams are now rewarding Jackson for his hard work by placing him with the two’s.

Like Koski, Jackson went undrafted before joining the Rams in April 2020. And like the ex-Mustang, Jackson is also placed ahead of another rookie: Ben Skowronek.

What Does This Mean Now For Both?

Let’s remember the unofficial part of looking at the unofficial depth chart: It means it’s not the official lineup moving forward into the regular season.

Yet, it also points to this: Koski and Jackson will get plenty of action once the Rams return to SoFi Stadium on Saturday night against the L.A. Chargers.

And it points out this: Both men have increased their chances to make the final 53-man roster off of training camp work they’ve shown in Irvine. Of course, they both will have to show out without Stafford throwing the football and also not having backup John Wolford due to having his appendix removed (listed as week-to-week). But for Koski and Jackson, being No. 2 is a good confidence booster moving forward – and their motivation to continue their upward trek.