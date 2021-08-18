Strong Play of 2 Undrafted Ram Safeties is Proof the Spot is Loaded

Before training camp began, the safety unit of the Los Angeles Rams was labeled by yours truly as a group that could be a mix of punishment and picks, especially with Raheem Morris on board.

Well, two undrafted safeties definitely put an emphasis on the punishment part. And it’s now proof that the 2021 Ram safeties are a loaded group…and are capable of thriving without their starters.

Despite the 13-6 loss on Saturday to the L.A. Chargers, two safeties who played for separate colleges with the same team nickname showed no phobia in stepping in and halting ball carriers in their tracks. They put on a show while the likely representatives in the Rams’ two-deep at safety Jordan Fuller, Taylor Rapp, Nick Scott and Terrell Burgess looked on from the sidelines as these former UDFA’s got their shine.

And they ended their evening as two of the highest rated defensive players by Pro Football Focus by scoring past the 80s range.

Who are the safeties? And did both seal their chances to make the final 53-man roster? Here’s a look:

J.R. Reed Makes top 10 in Analytical Site Ranking

J.R. Reed ended his Saturday night in Inglewood with this title: The highest graded Rams player by PFF.

And his 90.3 grade also placed him in the top 10 among high PFF grades during the first week of preseason action.

J.R. Reed's defensive grade ranked 8th-highest in the league this week (min. 25 snaps)💪💪💪#LARams pic.twitter.com/mkCzYFVZJ9 — PFF LA Rams (@PFF_Rams) August 17, 2021

Reed missed no tackles against the Chargers, finishing with five total including one assisted. One of those stops he had? It came with a hole in front of him so big, two SUV’s could probably fit. However, in the one-on-one battle between the Chargers’ Justin Jackson and Reed, it’s the former Georgia Bulldog who wins this battle by crashing down and preventing the long gain.

#1) this hole is absolutely massive. sheesh.

#2) such an impressive job by J.R. Reed to fill the gap that was like 10 yards wide https://t.co/1F4ORHdUX3 — Sosa Kremenjas (@QBsMVP) August 16, 2021

That play was also made with the three-technique defensive tackle being doubled and removed from the play.

According to PFF, Reed was on the field for 38 defensive plays but had to play in the box on six snaps. In pass coverage, Reed was targeted three times but surrendered two catches for just nine yards (average of 4.5 yards a catch). He also had one pass breakup.

Before joining the Rams, Reed showed his tracking skills to the football before, as seen here.

J.R. Reed with the RANGE pic.twitter.com/EBXnY0aEyB — Trevor Sikkema (@TampaBayTre) September 22, 2019

Reed was known more for his tackling skills, though, with 204 career stops (including 109 solo tackles) in four collegiate years at both Georgia and Tulsa as proof. But he left SoFi with a stout performance from his free safety spot. But he wasn’t the only safety who scored high marks.

JuJu Hughes Adds to Tackle Party, But Shows Same Stout Coverage From CFB Years

Like Reed, Juwuane “JuJu” Hughes was a Bulldog: A Fresno State Bulldog.

Much like the Georgia Bulldog, Hughes came to L.A. as a undrafted rookie. Then eventually joined the practice squad.

Congratulations to JuJu Hughes on signing with the Los Angeles Rams Practice Squad!

⠀#LARams🐏 I #PupSzn🐾 pic.twitter.com/0oopNamxYb — Bullpup Football (@FootballHanford) September 7, 2020

But after Saturday, he and Reed became the two highest rated defensive backs by PFF, with Hughes getting graded at 80.4.

The 5-foot-11, 182-pound Hughes was additionally given an 85.1 rating for his tackling, collecting five tackles (two solo) on 38 defensive plays. Hughes, though, provided an added force in the pass defense. He wasn’t targeted once his side through 25 coverage snaps including on two plays where he lined up on the slot receiver.

Taking away his side of the field in Mountain West Conference action was a major strength for the Lemoore, California native as noted here.

JuJu Hughes gave up VERY little in coverage for Fresno State last season and is a player to watch this year. pic.twitter.com/ys0QI4RXfw — PFF College (@PFF_College) July 4, 2019

And, the graduate of Hanford High went on to snatch seven career picks including four during Fresno State’s 2018 Mountain West Conference title run., plus tacked on 247 career tackles in his NCAA career.





How Does the Safety Future Shape Up?

The Rams are currently carrying seven safeties and are at the 85-player limit for August 17.

But what we learned is this: Morris loves safeties who play close to the line without fear and they have options outside of the projected starters. And it’s led one follower of the Rams to mention a potential promotion for whoever in the scouting department has eyes for safety talent.