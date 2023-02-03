Rams Linked to Versatile Record-Breaker: ‘Would be Welcomed Addition’

With an offense that produced the fewest yards in 2022, the Los Angeles Rams will need to reclaim their explosive side.

It just so happens one possibility is not only in close proximity, but was on display in the Thursday, February 2 East-West Shrine Game who was tabbed as an option to watch by Ram Digest: Versatile UCLA option Kazmeir Allen.

He’s the same Allen who not only became a Swiss Army-knife type for Chip Kelly and his offense, but became renowned in the Golden State for scoring an uncanny 72 touchdowns at Tulare Union High School in the San Joaquin Valley during his senior season — earning him a collection of awards and earning him a place with the Bruins.

“Beyond the local connection, Allen makes plenty of sense for the Rams,” Daniel Flick of Ram Digest wrote. “He has experience playing both running back and receiver and did both throughout the week of practices — just imagine what coach Sean McVay could do with the all-time single-season California high school touchdowns leader who once ran 10.3 100 meters.”

Speed and versatility — two combinations McVay is known for throwing on defenses. And two elements McVay and new offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur will need to reignite this offense. Allen has shown just that in Westwood then recently in Las Vegas…and that versatility can fit him in a room with other dynamic elements.

“Los Angeles’ offense revolves around receiver Cooper Kupp, and while tight end Tyler Higbee, running back Cam Akers, receiver/offensive weapon Ben Skowronek and receiver Van Jefferson are all steady contributors, Allen’s big-play ability would be a welcomed addition,” Flick said.

How Allen Impressed for UCLA & his Latest Team

Allen may be undersized at 5-foot-9, 175-pounds. But he was still a gadget-like player for Kelly…and torched defenses when given the ball.

In his last three seasons on the receiving end, his receptions numbers not only increased but he went on to average more than 20 yards a catch. His 2022 campaign, though, was his most dynamic: 49 catches for 403 yards and an astonishing average of 36.6 yards per catch. On the ground, Allen never carried the ball more than 30 times in each season. However, he averaged 11.6 yards and 13.5 yards per attempt in 2021 and 2022, respectively.

Allen then gave the West team a glimpse of his multitude of skills during practice week at the Shrine Bowl.

“Playing on the West team, Allen impressed with his hands, quickness and speed, and he’s been a standout playmaker throughout his career,” Flick wrote. “Further, he provides return ability, was instant offense at times for UCLA and told Ram Digest that he doesn’t feel the need to be a featured piece to make an impact.”

Examples of Explosion

Allen immediately showed the track and field speed in his true freshman campaign of 2018 with past Group of 5 power Cincinnati in town:

Kazmeir Allen won the 100-meter state championship in track and field as a high school senior. Watch him turn on the burners 🔥 pic.twitter.com/Lwk6v4z8mR — ESPN College Football (@ESPNCFB) September 2, 2018

Four years later, that speed never slowed with No. 7 USC visiting Pasadena:

Plus his burners proved they can accelerate after drawing contact as seen here versus Arizona State:

Recently in a January 28 Shrine Bowl practice, Cam Mellor of the College Football Network and Pro Football Network caught what happens to linebackers when they’re tasked with covering Allen:

Kazmeir Allen is a mismatch against linebackers in 1-on-1s pic.twitter.com/RYs4YYKWCy — Cam Mellor (@CamMellor) January 28, 2023

Allen hasn’t been listed in any first round mock drafts. His skill set and speed, though, are capable of making him a Day 2 find — which bodes perfectly for the Rams since the team has selections at No. 36 and No. 69. Allen at the latter spot would be a steal for an offense that can use a nearby record-breaker and add more fireworks inside the “Rams House.”