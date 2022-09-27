Rams Called a Potential Fit for Unhappy $72 Million Pro Bowler

No matter how early it is in an NFL season, there’s always one thing that bears watching involving the Los Angeles Rams: A swift, blockbuster trade before the fall deadline.

Jalen Ramsey (2019) and Von Miller (2021) were two of the more recent aggressive decisions that eventually propelled the Rams to their Super Bowl 56 win. Both moves were made before the final NFL trade deadline. During the offseason, the Rams never made any trade deals to acquire a Pro Bowler in his prime. However, they did lure in Allen Robinson and longtime division rival Bobby Wagner via free agency.

But again, those who monitor the Rams’ front office activity are on pins and needles wondering who could be the next star near Hollywood once Halloween comes, or before.

And now, there’s a $72 million Pro Bowler who has previous ties to an L.A. star worth monitoring, with one analyst already believing the champs are a fit.

Disgruntled Talent Heating up Trade Rumor Mill

New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay has emerged as the hottest subject involving trade rumors.

It all began in Week 2 during the Giants’ 19-16 home win over the Carolina Panthers. But it was a game that saw Golladay have two zeroes next to his yards and receptions…because of another zero attached to his stat line: Zero targets.

Noted by Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Golladay had an empty locker room after the game. New Giants head coach Brian Daboll then explained to the New York media that Golladay’s limited reps was by plan — to roll players at the wide receiver position including Golladay.

But now, it’s led to growing unrest between the Giants and the man they gave a four-year, $72 million deal to in 2021.

Now, NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport believes Golladay and a trade deal is gaining traction.

“The situation surrounding Giants receiver Kenny Golladay could come to a head soon,” Rapoport wrote before the Giants’ 23-16 Monday Night Football loss to the Dallas Cowboys on September 26.

The 28-year-old Golladay was targeted three times by Daniel Jones. None were catches.

But while “Babytron” has seen his name linked to wide receiver-needy teams and contenders like the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Green Bay Packers, one analyst mentioned one more contender in the Rams.

Reunion Would Occur in the ‘Rams House.’ But at What Cost?

Kenneth Arthur of Turf Show Times is one who believes the towering 6-foot-4, 213-pounder can blend in with the Rams, because of a certain star running the offense now.

“When a player hits the trade block, Rams general manager Les Snead is usually the first to inquire, or so it seems. Why not do so then when the player in question also happens to be one of Matthew Stafford’s favorite targets from his days in Detroit?” Arthur asked.

As Lion fans likely remember, it was Golladay who became Stafford’s go-to in the post Calvin “Megatron” Johnson universe. And Golladay produced his lone Pro Bowl season with Stafford feeding him the football in 2019 — the season that saw him catch 11 touchdown passes. He also delivered his lone back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns in the Motor City with Stafford.

But with Golladay’s massive salary and the Rams already paying Wagner, Robinson, Stafford, Cooper Kupp and Aaron Donald a high amount of cash this offseason, can the Rams find a way to free up some room? Rapoport sees this scenario as a possibility.

“A trade, however, is possible. Simply, the Giants would eat much of the salary, allowing another team to trade for an effectively low-cost Golladay,” Rapoport wrote.

Then comes this next question: Can Golladay fit even with his past ties to Stafford?

Kupp is still the clubhouse leader with 28 receptions. The prized pickup Robinson has had a slow start with seven catches on 12 targets. Meanwhile, seventh rounder Ben Skowronek is third on the team with 10 catches for 107 yards, but has been used in a surprise fullback role. Lastly, Van Jefferson is still yet to be cleared to play from his knee injury and there’s the pending status of free agent Odell Beckham Jr. once he’s cleared for football activities. Ramsey recently made a plea for OBJ to return when talking to L.A. reporters on Friday, September 23.

Things could play out this way: Golladay becomes a possible option if OBJ isn’t signed. But it would likely take an endorsement from Stafford and an aggressive push by Snead and company for this potential blockbuster to happen. But he’s a name worth monitoring given the Rams’ history of monster trades.