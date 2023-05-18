Kirby Smart Reacts to the Rams Taking in His QB Stetson Bennett

Does Kirby Smart believe that the Los Angeles Rams were smart to add his former quarterback from Georgia Stetson Bennett?

Speaking with “The Next Round” on Wednesday, May 17, the national championship winning head coach for the Bulldogs spoke out about seeing Bennett heading into the “Rams House.” Smart, who won the 2023 national title with Bennett at SoFi Stadium in January, immediately let it be known that the Georgia offense mirrors what Sean McVay and the Rams like to do — making him ideal for this system he’s walking into.

“He’s talented. He’s a great athlete. He fits their scheme,” Smart said. “I think Sean liked him playing in (Todd) Monken’s system. There’s a lot of similarities there. He loves Stafford and he’s got a chance to learn under one of the best. I don’t think you could find a better fit for him.”

Smart added if he had any conversation with the Super Bowl winning head coach before the Rams decided to nab Bennett in the fourth round.

“Sean actually didn’t call me. I talked to several guys in their organization, but not Sean,” Smart revealed.

That likely points to general manager Les Snead representing one of the “several” who spoke with Smart before placing Bennett on their draft board. It was revealed post NFL Draft that Snead had Bennett high on his draft board.

Bennett Already Creating Internet Stir in First Rams Appearance

The Blackshear, Georgia native Bennett is starting to get used to the Southern California breeze in Thousand Oaks. But he’s showing early signs of being fully capable of attacking the air with no problem.

Clips of Bennett’s first throwing session next to Cal Lutheran surfaced online Wednesday as the Rams take part in minicamp. He even hit Van Jefferson deep with McVay (yes, the head coach) in coverage:

But already, the Bulldog is causing waves of excitement on the internet.

“People called me crazy…He’ll be starting with two seasons. And WINNING. That’s all he knows how to do,” one Georgia fan predicted in watching the clip.

“Future Super Bowl MVP,” said another fan.

Another fan said on Twitter: “I can’t wait for this dude to prove the doubters and haters wrong and win a couple Super Bowls.”

Even his former community college chimed in with watching Bennett delivering strikes.

@StetsonIV dropping dimes in the NFL just like he was at @JC_Bobcats https://t.co/Ao9F0vSh1w — Jones College 🏈 (@JC_BobcatsFB) May 18, 2023

Another Georgia Native Featured in Bennett Clip

While the focus was on Bennett taking it to the air, the first wide receiver he threw to was Sam James — an undrafted rookie out of West Virginia.

James, however, shares a Peach State connection with Bennett: James grew up in Richmond Hill, Georgia…located 70 miles from Bennett’s hometown.

The former Mountaineer immediately established himself as an All-Big 12 performer by earning honorable mention his redshirt freshman season of 2019. He not only started in all 13 games for WVU, but led the team in receptions (69) and receiving yards (677).

James, though, was unable to match that ’19 production in Morgantown. Including the truncated 2020 season, James never caught past 50 receptions in his next three seasons. However, he delivered a career-best 745 receiving yards and six touchdowns in his final college season of 2022.

The 6-foot, 176-pounder signed with the Rams as an undrafted free agent following the 2023 NFL Draft.