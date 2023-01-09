Fired Head Coach Could Persuade Sean McVay to Stay With Rams: Insider

If Sean McVay does give coaching another round with the Los Angeles Rams, he’ll be coaching against a brand new Arizona Cardinals head coach in 2023 after the rival Cards fired Kliff Kingsbury after four seasons.

However, Kingsbury could hold the key in McVay staying on with the Rams, as college football insider for The Athletic Bruce Feldman noted on Monday, January 9.

“Something to keep an eye on with the Cards firing Kliff Kingsbury: Heard some talk this weekend in coaching circles that IF Sean McVay stays with the Rams, Kliff may come back to LA (he was on staff at USC for a quick minute before the Cards hired him) joining the Rams staff,” Feldman tweeted.

It’s the latest scenario involving the future of McVay — whose name was mentioned once again for potential broadcast opportunities per Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports on January 5. McVay first stated to the media Friday that his focus was on coaching the Rams and then avoided answering questions about his coaching future after the Rams’ season finale overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks.

“I’m not thinking about that right now,” McVay answered after the 19-16 defeat.

Rams Still Facing Possibility of Losing Current Offensive Coordinator

There’s already added uncertainty involving the Rams’ coaching staff as movement could be taking place in the coming weeks.

Already during the season, the Rams lost running backs coach Ra’Shaad Samples to Arizona State and Jake Peetz to the University of Nebraska, as both will take over the RB and quarterback coaching jobs there, respectively. Defensive coordinator Raheem Morris, meanwhile, was mentioned Monday by ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter as a requested interview for the Denver Broncos.

But the Rams could still lose one more prominent member of the staff: Offensive coordinator Liam Coen.

The first-year offensive coordinator for the Rams addressed the ESPN Chris Mortensen report on Thursday, January 5 with the L.A. media about possibly heading back to the University of Kentucky to retake the offensive reins there.

“I have not made a decision quite yet. The focus has been to truly put everything into this and this opportunity to be around these guys,” Coen said while adding he’s close to the Rams players. But he added he would take the next couple of days after the Seahawks game to evaluate and decide what’s next.

Coen was offensive coordinator for the Wildcats in 2021 when they went 10-3 overall and ranked 21st overall in average yards per play.

Not the First Time Kingbury Got Mentioned With the Rams

While Kingsbury and McVay were division rivals for four seasons, it’s well documented that the two are close off the field.

And Kingsbury revealed during a 2018 interview on the Dan Patrick Show that he was close to joining the Rams.

“I really have a ton of respect for Coach McVay and what he’s done. Great dude who treats people the right way, innovative on offense, high energy. I would’ve loved to see, on a daily basis, how he does things and would’ve tried to contribute anyway I can. But just felt like this was the right spot for me at the right time.”

But with Kingsbury unemployed and the Rams facing questions involving the future of Coen, perhaps it’s the now former Cardinals coach who could hold the key to McVay’s coaching future.