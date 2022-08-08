Rams Announce ‘Fiery Team Leader’ is Cleared to Practice

With 2022 training camp officially down to its final week for the Los Angeles Rams, the Super Bowl champs are now getting back some key players just in time for their preseason contest on Saturday, August 13 versus the L.A. Chargers.

And in the case of this player once described as a “fiery team leader,” he’s cleared to start practicing this week after sitting out of Rams June minicamp due to a foot injury.

Who is Officially Being Welcomed Back

Kyren Williams, drafted in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Rams, was officially given the OK to participate with the champs again as the team activated him from the physically unable to perform list on Monday, August 8.

The 5-foot-9, 194-pound rookie out of Norte Dame joins wide receiver Warren Jackson as players now cleared to practice for the final camp practices at UC Irvine’s Crawford Field and are eligible to play versus the Chargers.

For Williams, he had been nursing a broken foot that took him out of the Rams’ OTAs (Organized Team Activities). Williams’ addition comes in handy as starting running back Cam Akers is likely to join the rest of the projected regular season starters in sitting out of the preseason opener.

Before being selected by the Rams, Williams was lauded for his leadership in South Bend. Lance Zierlein of nfl.com described Williams first as a “fiery team leader” and then used the word “combative” to illustrate his running style. The draft evaluator added how Williams is “ready and willing to carry any workload asked.” Zierlein also added this quote from a unanimous former NFL RB coach who spoke highly of the former Fighting Irish star.

“I might be a little higher on him than others are. You look at how the Chargers use Austin Ekeler and I can see something similar like that for Kyren,” the Ex-NFL running backs coach said.

What Role Could Williams Have With the Rams?

Obviously, things are still too be determined among the Rams rookies and other positions for Saturday, or entering the season in general.

Again, Akers is anticipated to reclaim the RB1 duties for the champs after sitting out most of last season with a torn Achilles that he sustained before training camp. Akers, miraculously, returned for the Rams’ postseason run to the Vince Lombardi Trophy. But in his absence, the Rams traded for Super Bowl 53 winner Sony Michel — who was praised for his change-of-pace running style and for picking up blitzing linebackers.

Now, with Michel off to the Miami Dolphins, does this mean Williams instantly becomes the No. 2 backfield option?

He still will have to compete with returner Darrell Henderson Jr. for that role, and “Hendo” is entering a contract season with the Rams. However, along with his “combative” ball carrying ability and his knack for wiggling through tight spots in the defense with the ball in tow, Williams has been described as a “heavy lifter” who’ll do the dirty work when needed…also known as the stuff Michel helped handle for the Rams.

“Williams has been a worker bee with a willingness to do the heavy lifting on all three downs and has premium third-down talent both in blitz pickup and as a route-runner out of the backfield,” Zierlein wrote.

He included how “the Patriots’ usage of James White, Dion Lewis and Brandon Bolden might be the blueprint for how to utilize Williams in the NFL” in how Williams will likely be plugged on the field.

And already, there was the sight of Norte Dame’s past fiery leader out at Crawford Field for Monday’s camp session.