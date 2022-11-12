Rams Announce Key Backfield Change Involving ‘Combative Runner’

Outside of the offensive line, the Los Angeles Rams have also endured some lineup changes in the backfield — with Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson and Ronnie Rivers getting their share of starts.

Could Kyren Williams be next?

The Rams announced on Saturday, November 12 that the 2022 fifth rounder is officially activated for the final roster leading into the Week 10 Arizona Cardinals game on Sunday, November 13.

‘Combative Runner Who Leaves it All Out on the Field’

Williams arrived to the “Rams House” as a prospect predicted to have the “traits or talent to be an above average backup” by nfl.com draft expert Lance Zierlein. The scout additionally lauded Williams’ running style while at Norte Dame — calling the 5-foot-9, 194-pounder a “fiery leader and combative runner who leaves it all out on the field” and one who is “ready and willing to carry any workload asked.”

Williams additionally showed some bounce inside the red zone during his South Bend, Indiana days.

Kyren Williams bounces it outside to get @NDFootball on the board! 🙌 Watch now on NBC and @peacockTV. pic.twitter.com/cs3Phet7TQ — Notre Dame on NBC (@NDonNBC) October 2, 2021

Head coach Sean McVay first unveiled on Friday, November 11 during the Rams’ press conference that Williams will be activated.

“He’s had a really good week,” McVay told the L.A. media.

In the process, the Rams made one more significant change.

Former $3 Million RB Given Waive/No Recall

With Williams elevated, veteran Malcolm Brown became the odd man out in the L.A. RB room.

Brown, once signed to a $3,300,000 deal with the Rams back in 2019, was announced as a waive/no recall by the franchise.

LA Rams Transactions:

• Waived, No Recall RB Malcolm Brown

• Activated, from Reserve DB Quentin Lake, G Coleman Shelton, RB Kyren Williams

• Activated, from Practice Squad TE Jared Pinkney — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) November 12, 2022

Brown was not in pads during practice for the week of the Cards game due to a hamstring injury. He was seen on Friday at the Rams’ Thousand Oaks practice site working with Ram running backs as more of volunteer coach role.

Brown managed to get action in three games with the Rams — the Week 6 Carolina Panthers game, the San Francisco 49ers contest the following game and then the road trip last Sunday, November 6 at Tampa Bay. Brown finished with 34 total rushing yards on 14 carries in the three contests.

Could Elevation Mean New Starter?

Lineups are still to be determined for Sunday’s game. However, here’s the situation involving the RB room in L.A.

Akers ended his absence from the Rams against the Bucs and was given six offensive plays against the Bucs. Whether or not he gets an increase in snaps or is mainly depth for the Cards game is too be determined. The last time Akers played the Cards at SoFi Stadium was when he returned from his torn Achilles during the Wildcard playoff win.

Henderson has handled most of the starting reps for the Rams. “Hendo” leads the Rams in all three rushing categories with 62 carries, 253 yards and two touchdowns. Rivers, who arrived to the Rams after being released by both the Seattle Seahawks and the Rams’ next opponent as an undrafted 2022 rookie, has his status too be determined per McVay.

“There’s a possibility [he’ll be activated], but right now we’re just kind of evaluating what does that 48 look like but more than likely you know it’s going be Kyren, (RB) Darrell (Henderson Jr.), and (RB) Cam (Akers), and then if Ronnie ends up being one of those 48, sometimes those 46 to 48 positions are usually kind of determined by special teams and some things that unfold once we unpack everything from today’s prep,” McVay said Friday.

Meanwhile, Coleman Shelton was officially elevated for Sunday’s game and is expected to help along the offensive line. The Rams also activated Quentin Lake to the defensive backfield, which also comes in the wake of Terrell Burgess getting released on November 9.