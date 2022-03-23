Latest Departure Could Clear More Room for Rams & Bobby Wagner

Two signs are pointing to the Los Angeles Rams making one more mega deal before March ends.

First sign, the Wednesday, March 23 report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that perennial Pro Bowl inside linebacker and longtime NFC West foe Bobby Wagner was in Los Angeles — pointing to a potential deal being made.

“The Rams are loading up again? Sources say six-time All-Pro LB Bobby Wagner is visiting them and there is mutual interest in doing a deal. A potential huge defensive addition,” was what Rapoport tweeted at 1:48 p.m. PT.

But now there’s this officially announced per the Rams’ Twitter account: As of 3:52 p.m. PT on Wednesday, the Rams’ linebacker room is one less a person by virtue of the Houston Texans: Outside linebacker Ogbonnia ‘Ogbo” Okoronkwo parting ways.

What ‘Ogbo’s’ Departure Means

Okoronkwo was among the list of free agents for the Rams’ 2022 cycle.

Now, the edge rusher who helped fill in for Von Miller and Leonard Floyd plus brought more relentless speed against blindside tackles when called upon, has signed a one-year, $3.25 million deal with the AFC South team. Tom Pelissero of the NFL network first reported the move on Tuesday, March 15. But now, Okoronkwo was among the “officially processed deals” made by the Texans per the Pro Football Network’s Aaron Wilson.

Again, “Ogbo” played in more of a rotational role. But when defensive coordinator Raheem Morris plugged him onto the field, the former Oklahoma Sooner and 2018 fifth rounder by the Rams delivered this kind of freakish speed once the ball was snapped:

But with his new deal in the AFC South, how could this impact the Rams if they’re able to work out a deal with the six-time Pro Bowler and Super Bowl 48 champion from the Seattle Seahawks?

How Much Space is Left

In looking at Okoronkwo’s previous salary, he made $920,000 for his 2021 base. Though it was still a $364,116 increase from what he earned in 2020.

Career earning wise, Okoronkwo made $2,484,586 with the Rams. His departure does help free up more cap space for the Rams. But it’s not just Okoronkwo when looking outside of the linebacker spot on why the Rams have some potential wiggle room for Wagner.

When the Rams lost outside linebacker Von Miller to the Buffalo Bills and then traded away wide receiver Robert Woods to the Tennessee Titans, it helped lead to this number for the Rams: $8,835,401 left in total cap space as of Wednesday.

With Wagner in his early 30s (31 years of age), the Rams may try to get him in on a lesser deal — similar to what the Rams did in trading for Miller from the Denver Broncos before the NFL trade deadline.

There’s already analysts and fans who are looking at the possibilities of a Rams defense that already had Aaron Donald and Jalen Ramsey…but could now feature Wagner. Tyler Dragon of USA Today has called it “a cheat code.”

Then there’s Seattle-based news director Aaron Levine from KCPQ Fox 13 who is already bracing for the strong chance of Wagner heading back to his home region of L.A.