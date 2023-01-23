New Name Emerges in Rams Offensive Coordinator Search: Report

Kliff Kingsbury to the Los Angeles Rams? Mike LaFleur getting hired? Or make an internal hire like Zac Robinson?

Names continue to sprout on who could be appealing for Sean McVay in luring in a new offensive coordinator. However, one new name has emerged as a candidate for the open position on Monday, January 23 by Sports Illustrated NFL insider Albert Breer: Philadelphia Eagles offensive consultant Marcus Brady.

Brady’s Resume & What Could Appeal to the Rams

Brady is currently helping prepare the Eagles for their home NFC Championship game showdown with the Rams’ fierce rival the San Francisco 49ers for Sunday, January 29 at Lincoln Financial Field.

However, he hasn’t spent a full season with the Eagles. He was originally with the Indianapolis Colts when Frank Reich was head coach, where he was Reich’s OC. Brady was fired on November 1. Brady additionally spent 2018 to middle of 2022 season holding other roles on the Colts like quarterbacks coach and assistant quarterbacks coach.

The Colts were the only NFL team he ever coached for before finding his way on Nick Sirianni’s Eagles staff. Before wearing the headset in the league, Brady, 43, was north of the USA in coaching in the Canadian Football League.

Brady had stints with the Montreal Alouettes beginning in 2009 as their wide receivers coach before being elevated to offensive coordinator. Brady was a Grey Cup champion (the CFL’s Super Bowl) in 2009 and 2010. He was promoted to offensive coordinator for the Alouettes in 2012.

Then for the next four seasons, he took over the OC reins for the Toronto Argonauts starting in 2013. He won his third Grey Cup in 2017 with the Argos, which was his final season in the CFL. Brady would become one of the first hires in 2018 when Reich was sworn in as Colts head coach.

But what could appeal to McVay if Brady is the guy for the coordinator gig? Brady’s past background as a quarterback. Brady played QB in the CFL from 2002 to 2008 while suiting up for the Argos, Hamilton Tiger Cats (2004 and 2005) and Alouettes. Before embarking on his pro career in Canada, he shattered school records and became one of the last football players for Cal State Northridge, which disbanded its football program in 2001. Plus Brady could be a potential fill-in just in case Robinson bolts.

While Robinson serves as QBs coach and passing game coordinator, he’s fielding his own potential offensive coordinator opportunities as well — with the Baltimore Ravens and Los Angeles Chargers (with former Rams defensive coordinator Brandon Staley) interested in his services by requesting interviews with him. If Robinson gets hired away, McVay will want an option with a past OC background but also has expertise in QB play.

What could also help Brady is his Southern California ties — having grown up in San Diego and starring collegiately in the L.A. region.

Current Eagles Assistant Also in Mix With LaFleur

Brady isn’t the only name to surface on the Rams’ OC search per Breer.

LaFleur is confirmed by the NFL insider to have interviewed for the position. Also noted by Breer: Eagles quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson is considered a candidate.

Johnson, 35, has done wonders with Jalen Hurst as his QB coach in Philly. Hurts has put together back-to-back 3,000-yard seasons while going 22-8 during the regular season with Johnson as his position coach.