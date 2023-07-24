Ex-Rams Teammates Trying to Latch on in the AFC West: Report

Past beloved members of the Los Angeles Rams secondary Marcus Peters and Troy Hill are still without an NFL home as NFL training camp week has arrived. But now, both could be in the process of being final additions to one roster.

First reported by Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the former Rams cornerbacks had a Monday, July 24 tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders.

“The Raiders are working out veteran CB Troy Hill today, along with former Ravens CB Marcus Peters, sources say. The versatile Hill, who can play inside and outside, started 12 games for the Rams last season. LV looking for backend help before camp,” Rapoport posted.

The #Raiders are working out veteran CB Troy Hill today, along with former #Ravens CB Marcus Peters, sources say. The versatile Hill, who can play inside and outside, started 12 games for the #Rams last season. LV looking for backend help before camp. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 24, 2023

When the Duo Were Last Together

Rams fans will trace back to 2018-2019 when both Hill and Peters were on the same roster.

Peters arrived via a February 2018 trade from the Kansas City Chiefs — who earned draft picks in exchange. Wide receiver Sammy Watkins was also a part of that past deal.

“On the Chiefs and Marcus Peters: Best described as a mutual parting. Both sides came away in a good place. KC knew they would deal him for two months, took the best deal with a limited market that barely included two teams,” Rapoport said back in February 2018, which included that the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts were not involved in any trade talk for Peters even through he had ties to past executives from the Chiefs at both places.

Hill was already in place for the Rams. He signed on in 2016 before Sean McVay became head coach. His signing was perceived as a homecoming for the slot cornerback, as he starred for St. Bonaventure High in Ventura and started practices at nearby Thousand Oaks with the Rams. Hill would go on to form a stout secondary with Peters which included the run to the 2018 season NFC title.

Peters went on to snatch three passes that season. Hill added two aerial takeaways. Peters, though, would eventually be dealt away to the Baltimore Ravens during the 2019 season — which ultimately paved the way for the Rams to add inside linebacker Kenny Young.

If Signed, They’ll Rejoin 1 More Ex-Ram

There’s already past Rams representation with the Silver and Black.

The AFC West franchise signed Super Bowl 56 champion with the Rams David Long Jr. on March 22 of the 2023 free agency cycle.

Long first arrived to L.A. as a depth piece post Peters, plus became someone who got action opposite of Jalen Ramsey. Long got drafted in 2019 out of the third round (the 79th overall selection). And while Long starred at Michigan, his selection was also viewed as an L.A. homecoming as Long starred at nearby Loyola High School in L.A.

In 2022, Long started in four games for the Rams and went on to deliver a new career-best 21 tackles. He also delivered one pick six during the NFL postseason which was on this botched throw away attempt by Kyler Murray of the Arizona Cardinals:

If Peters and Hill are added to the Raiders, it would be a three-way reunion of brief 2019 Rams teammates in Sin City.