Matthew Stafford’s Contract: 5 Fast Facts on the Rams’ QB

Matthew Stafford became a prime reason why the Los Angeles Rams decided to go all in on a Super Bowl run: Trading away their own former first overall pick in Jared Goff for a quarterback who was also a top pick from his own draft class.

That swap has paid big dividends for the NFC champions — and it could lead to a higher pay period for the first-year Rams signal-caller.

Here are five fast facts on Stafford’s contract, including what he’s expected to receive after the Super Bowl versus the Cincinnati Bengals.

Stafford’s Contract was Slightly More Than What his Rams Predecessor Made

According to Spotrac, Stafford was inked to a five-year, $135 million deal with the Detroit Lions — in a deal he signed back in 2017.

Meanwhile, Goff was making slightly less but struck his own blockbuster extension: Four years for $134 million.

Goff earned his mega deal after taking the Rams to the Super Bowl in the 2018 season on September 6, 2019.

Stafford signed off on his extension two years prior — on August 29, 2017. Per overthecap.com, he received a $50 million signing bonus and got guaranteed $92 million.

The Rams Took on $43 Million After the Trade

Sending Goff away was a significant financial hit for the Rams. They took on more money once they lured in Stafford.

By adding the former No. 1 pick of the 2009 NFL Draft, the Rams took on the remaining two years of his Lions’ deal, which was $43 million leftover.

When he left Detroit, he had a base salary of $7.8 million. Stafford, though, once told reporters he wasn’t worried about what deal was made.

“I’m not too worried about it. My job No. 1 first and foremost, is to play at a high level to help this team win football games. That’s what I’m focused on at the moment,” Stafford said via Pro Football Talk.





Play



Matthew Stafford Visits SoFi Stadium For The First Time

What Stafford’s Base Salary is Now

Stafford has seen a bump in pay when looking at his base salary in year one with the Rams.

He’s had a $1.7 million increase, to be exact.

Stafford’s base salary per Spotrac is now at $9.5 million. That number matches the 2018 salary he had in Detroit, when he had his last 3,000-yard season there according to Pro Football Reference.

The most he’s ever received base salary-wise? The $13.5 million from 2019.

5 QBs Currently Make More Than Stafford

According to a Thursday, February 3 article from Yahoo Finance, Stafford is in the top 10 among highest-paid NFL quarterbacks with a net worth of $80 million.

Unfortunately, he’s not in the top five. Yet, one quarterback who makes more than him, Joe Flacco, has never played in a Pro Bowl. And — while winning Super Bowl 47 with the Baltimore Ravens — Flacco is currently a backup on the New York Jets, but has a net worth of $80 million.

At No. 4 is the recently retired Ben Roethlisberger, who hit a net worth of $100 million with the Pittsburgh Steelers. No. 3 is Aaron Rodgers of the Green Bay Packers ($120 million net worth). Russell Wilson of the Seattle Seahawks comes in at No. 2 ($135 million).

And at No. 1? The seven-time Super Bowl champion and newly retired Tom Brady, who leaves the Tampa Bay Buccaneers having made $250 million.

What Could Stafford’s Next Deal Project to be?

Stafford is only going to see the bank accounts increase after the Super Bowl — regardless if the Rams win or lose.

He’s set to see his base salary go up to $12.5 million. His current deal makes him an unrestricted free agent in 2023, when he turns 35.

Stafford is up for an extension. And leading the Rams to their second Super Bowl win, and his first-ever title, will only intensify the talks between he and the front office. But the Rams are also facing what to do with prized free agent additions Sony Michel, Von Miller and Odell Beckham — all three set to become unrestricted free agents in March 2022.

Regardless, Stafford has struck gold by coming to the Rams. His next deal could make him richer than he’s ever been especially if he gets his hands on the Vince Lombardi Trophy after 7:30 p.m. PT.