Matthew Stafford Delivers This First With New Rams Target [WATCH]

Many by now know how dominant Matthew Stafford and Cooper Kupp were in their first season together as Los Angeles Rams — connecting for 145 completions (or receptions on Kupp’s part) and being responsible for 16 aerial touchdowns.

But the new question around the “Rams House” is how soon can Stafford build his chemistry with Allen Robinson?

So far during 2022 training camp, Stafford and “A-Rob” have given Ram fans at Crawford Field in UC Irvine some small samples of what their pairing is capable of…with Robinson winning the jump ball battle past the goal line, keeping his hands underneath the ball to complete the diving scoop catch and showing no fear in catching between traffic in the end zone. Robinson accomplished all that while Heavy on Rams took in the sights and sounds of training camp.

But on Saturday, August 6, Stafford accomplished a first with his newest target.

Stafford Using Trademark Pass to Connect With ‘A-Rob’

Ram fans have seen this before: Stafford busting the no-look throw.

Well, time to add “A-Rob” as the latest recipient, as seen below:

We can get used to this! 🎯 Stafford ➡️ @AllenRobinson pic.twitter.com/6OglhzYbKs — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 6, 2022

The Rams Twitter account then shared a different, close up angle of the latest no-look pass from Stafford…as Robinson beat rookie Russ Yeast in the end zone.

This angle of Matthew Stafford's no-look pass, Pt. II. 😮‍💨 pic.twitter.com/y4BIwoxbtx — Los Angeles Rams (@RamsNFL) August 7, 2022

That Stafford connection was one of two touchdowns during a 7-on-7 period for the Rams, as noted by team reporter Stu Jackson.

Matthew Stafford with back-to-back touchdown passes to Cooper Kupp and Allen Robinson II in 7-on-7 — Stu Jackson (@StuJRams) August 6, 2022

The Twitter account of Amazon NFL Prime Video was among the ones that chimed in with a humorous take with an Aaron Donald angle attached to the response.

Rams fans seeing this and remembering the other no-look pass pic.twitter.com/Hu6dMOxiQE — NFL On Prime Video (@NFLonPrime) August 7, 2022

And the Stafford to Robinson no-look throw came in the aftermath of some scrutiny involving Stafford’s elbow ailment.

Lingering Elbow Issue

Fans who have taken in Rams camp practices have noticed two things involving Stafford: Him being limited in throwing the football and him wearing a long sleeve over his throwing arm.

That’s because he’s been dealing with “tendinitis” in his elbow, mentioned by Rams insider for The Athletic Jourdan Rodrigue.

Declined to call Stafford’s elbow issue “tendinitis” and instead noted that “it’s a tricky deal” and “abnormal for a QB”, moreso “things that MLB pitchers deal with” and team is learning more about “on the fly”. Adds Stafford looked great in limited reps today. https://t.co/5eVkA7ixgD — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 4, 2022

Stafford was spotted resting during numerous drills on Monday, August 1. Head coach Sean McVay gave the reasonings behind it.

“When you really look at the totality of it, wanted to try to have him operate in as little pain as possible,” McVay told the L.A. media after the Monday practice. “I think that anytime that you’ve played as long or are as tough as he is, I don’t know if you’re ever truly ‘pain-free,’ but the goal would be for Sept. 8 and looking towards 17 games, hopefully some games after that…that’s kind of the perspective and the big-picture approach that we want to be able to take.”

McVay added “We’re really taking it a week at a time, really a couple of weeks. Don’t expect him to do anything in these team settings for this block or the next three days, next week. Nothing has changed. This is part of the plan that we feel like is in his best interest.”

Play

Video Video related to matthew stafford delivers this first with new rams target [watch] 2022-08-06T22:22:12-04:00

But again, there was the sight of Stafford throwing the ball like a normal practice day.

#Rams QB Matthew Stafford, who’s dealing with thrower’s elbow, looks like he’s taking normal reps through individual and 7-on-7 periods today. So to the extent they’re managing the injury, it doesn’t look like they’re limiting him much. pic.twitter.com/9nFa1CAh0p — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) August 6, 2022

McVay joked that he was going to “sleep better” on this Saturday after watching Stafford practice — which included his latest no-look accomplishment.