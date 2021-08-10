Matthew Stafford Already Reinvigorating the Rams’ Deep Attack [LOOK]

Sure, it’s only practice. And Matthew Stafford won’t officially operate the Los Angeles Rams‘ offense in a live game until September 12 for the season opener.

But viral deep passes that were posted online Monday and intel from Saturday’s practice point to this: Stafford is already relighting a fire under a once missing deep attack.

Lobs to DeSean Jackson and Van Jefferson are proof of how adamant the Rams are in reestablishing the long range attack.

Stafford Delivers ‘Shot of the Day’ By Rams Twitter Account

Rams beat reporter Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic tweeted out the pass of the day from Monday’s session at UC Irvine’s Crawford Field, briefly explaining how Stafford had to “reset” before looking downfield for the open target…in this case Jefferson.

Matthew Stafford flushed out to his opposite side, re-set his base and then launched one deeeeeeep downfield to Van Jefferson, who had gotten a few steps on two guys in the defensive backfield. Jefferson having an outstanding day. — Jourdan Rodrigue (@JourdanRodrigue) August 9, 2021

Jefferson not only snatched the ball, but this clip by the Rams’ Twitter account earned “Shot of the Day” status.

The second-year wideout Jefferson even cut in between Brontae Harris and Terrell Burgess before going upfield and completing the touchdown.

That pass was nearly equal to the deep strike Stafford delivered to Jackson toward the end of the joint practice in Oxnard two days prior: When “D-Jax” out-sprinted Dallas Cowboy defensive backs Donovan Wilson and Trevon Diggs to catch his longest reception of the day, plus helped make up for two previous incomplete deep attempts.

Oh, by the way, during Monday’s training camp day Jackson executed this one-hander that became retweet and comment worthy on Twitter.

‘This Guy’

Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer was on hand for Saturday’s dual session between the Cowboys and Rams and had an ear to the praise Stafford received. Here’s some nuggets:

“The Rams are pretty ecstatic with Matthew Stafford,” Breer began in his MMQB (Monday Morning Quarterback) report. “I was with L.A. on Friday and Saturday, and the most common conversation-opener that staffers there used on me was simple: “This guy…”

And “this guy” they referred to was the Rams’ newest signal-caller. Breer mentioned the image of Stafford’s bomb to Jackson.

“During the team’s scrimmage with the Cowboys on Saturday, Stafford made a throw that brought to life what they’re enamored with. On the play, Stafford took the snap, and rolled to his left. With a couple Dallas defenders bearing down, he flipped his hips. I could swear he didn’t have his feet all the way planted—and launched a rocket to DeSean Jackson, who was racing downfield towards the right pylon.”

Breer then described how that Stafford pass made a sound before it fell into the palms of Jackson.

“I was standing near Jackson, and could hear the ball humming,” Breer said.

But for Breer, for anyone else who covers the Rams and of course for Ram fans, these throws give the assurance that the deep attack has slowly began to make its comeback in the “Rams House,” with Breer concluding “So it’s that, plus the mental acuity Stafford brings, that has Sean McVay, Kevin O’Connell and company believing pretty strongly that the quarterback is going to allow the coaches to swing some clubs they haven’t been able to pull from the bag in a while. And that’s not an indictment on Jared Goff, so much as it is an affirmation that Stafford’s high-end ability remains, as he heads into his 13th year as a pro, and first as a Ram.”

Yes, the long lobs occurred in practice and not in a live game. But Ram fans, that aerial assault you’ve been craving to see return is clearly making its comeback before the Rams’ first preseason game, courtesy of Stafford.